Inception, Christopher Nolan's landmark sci-fi blockbuster, hit theaters ten years ago today. The movie was a massive hit in its day, both critically and commercially, but has since gone on to have a long shelf life as a classic of the genre. Now, a decade later, fans have taken to social media to celebrate Nolan's 2010 classic.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt played Arthur in the movie. Arthur was the right-hand man to Leonardo DiCaprio's Cobb, who had the distinction of participating in the iconic hallway fight. The actor, taking to Twitter, shared some photos of the memorable sequence, as well as some of his general love for the cast and crew. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Today's the 10 year anniversary of Inception. Had a blast making that movie with Mr. Nolan and the entire cast and crew. Shooting this hallway sequence felt like we were carrying on in the grand tradition of Fred Astaire dancing on the ceiling. Such fond memories."

A relatively rare blockbuster not based on any pre-existing IP, Inception was written and directed by Christopher Nolan. The movie centers on a man named Cobb with a troubled and mysterious past. He and his team pull off unique (and illegal) heists using shared dreaming. They are tasked by a powerful businessman named Saito, played by Ken Watanabe, to try to plant an idea inside of someone's head, as opposed to extracting information. With an A-list cast that also includes the likes of Michael Caine, Tom Hardy, Ellen Page, Cillian Murphy and Marion Cotillard, what ensues is an inventive, visually impressive journey that is quite unlike anything we've seen before or since.

Scrolling through Twitter, one struggles to find anything but praise for Inception all of these years later. Some fans shared clips from their favorite scenes, while others just heaped general praise upon it. Others remarked that it is hard to believe that it has been ten years already. In any event, social media has largely come together to share their love of Christpoher Nolan's Oscar-winning flick. The movie took home four Oscars, including Best Cinematography, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Visual Effects. It was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Art Direction, and Best Original Score.

It's also rather remarkable that this served as Nolan's follow-up to The Dark Knight, which is still widely regarded as the greatest comic book movie ever made. Instead of moving right into a sequel, Nolan bet on himself, with Warner Bros. taking that bet, which paid off handsomely. Inception grossed $828 million at the global box office, making it one of the highest-grossing movies of 2010. Only Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, Alice in Wonderland and Toy Story 3 took in more. Be sure to check out our collected tributes from Twitter below.

