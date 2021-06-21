Lou Ferrigno took a jab at CGI superheroes while remarking how proud he is of the way he looked on The Incredible Hulk. From the late 70s through the early 80s, Ferrigno portrayed the Hulk with the late Bill Bixby co-starring as Dr. David Bruce Banner. Because this was decades before CGI in superhero fiction was the norm, playing the Hulk required maintaining a physique that was believable for the character, and this required some serious commitment and hard work from Ferrigno.

You can't fault Lou Ferrigno for being proud of his work, though some fans are taking exception with some recent comments made by the actor on Twitter. Recently, Men's Health magazine covered Ferrigno's career, including information about his dietary habits. A subsequent tweet from Ferrigno acknowledging the article notes how he was the "only superhero character to not wear a costume," and the Hulk actor included a video of himself encouraging people to buy the magazine.

"Thanks @MensHealthMag for this piece on me, my career + tips about what I eat. When you think about it I was the only superhero character to not wear a costume so keeping up my physique was very important to me!" Ferrigno wrote.

Thanks @MensHealthMag for this piece on me, my career + tips about what I eat.



When you think about it I was the only superhero character to not wear a costume so keeping up my physique was very important to me!

In a followup tweet posted the next day, the actor appeared to throw shade on modern superhero representation by adding: "Can't think of another superhero that isn't in costume or CGI. Worked damn hard on my diet and exercise for the Hulk. Wasn't going to let anyone down. The hulk was my hero as a kid as well."

Can't think of another superhero that isn't in costume or CGI.



Worked damn hard on my diet and exercise for the Hulk. Wasn't going to let anyone down. The hulk was my hero as a kid as well

Some comic book movie fans aren't having what Ferrigno is saying. The comments include responses from fans naming other actors who have undergone great physical transformations for superhero roles. Because Chris Hemsworth is looking more jacked than Hulk Hogan these days, the Thor actor's name is one that's been mentioned a lot. The argument that Ferrigno is making, however, is that he didn't need any CGI or a superhero costume, beyond the green paint and makeup at least.

Ferrigno's disappointment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's depiction with Mark Ruffalo in the role is no secret. Last year, he spoke to FabTV about how the modern Hulk doesn't feel quite as authentic due to the use of CGI. Ferrigno also suggested that the Hulk needs to be more "hideous" to look more like a creature, so we can only imagine how much Ruffalo's "smart Hulk" in Avengers: Endgame didn't sit well with the original Incredible Hulk star.

"Today you got all this CGI and everything. I don't know what direction the Hulk is going," Ferrigno said. "I don't like the way [the MCU Hulk] looks, because it's CGI, and nothing can replace what Bill Bixby and I did. And the way Disney is shaping it, I'm not very impressed with it. The Hulk needs to be hideous. He needs to be a creature, and they've taken away the chemistry. That's why a lot of people go back to the [original] series."

Maybe Ferrigno isn't the biggest fan, but Ruffalo's Hulk isn't going anywhere. Recently, Ruffalo was photographed on the set of the upcoming series She-Hulk to reprise the role of Bruce Banner, aka the Incredible Hulk. This won't impress Ferrigno, but Ruffalo was wearing his motion capture suit in the image. She-Hulk is expected to hit Disney+ sometime in 2022. This news comes to us from Lou Ferrigno on Twitter.