Disney Pixar's Incredibles 2 opened much bigger than expectations with a massive $180 million, which easily broke the record for the highest debut for an animated film, set in 2016 by Finding Dory with $135 million. Most expected Incredibles 2 to break this record after it doubled Finding Dory's then-record Thursday tally of $9.2 million with $18.5 million, but now it's official. While it may only have one weekend at the top, with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hitting theaters next weekend, it will likely have no trouble surpassing its predecessor, 2004's Incredibles.

Incredibles started its box office run in 2004 with an impressive opening of $70.4 million, en route to $261.4 million domestic and $633 million worldwide, from a relatively modest $92 million budget. While no budget figures were given for Incredibles 2 yet, it earned $55 million in international markets for a worldwide tally of $231.5 milion. Many box office analysts were predicting an opening weekend within the $130 million to $140 million range, but even in going up against two newcomers, Warner Bros.' R-rated comedy Tag and Sony's gritty remake of Superfly, Incredibles 2 had no trouble taking the top spot.

Incredibles 2 opened in 4,410 theaters, the fourth widest opening of all time behind The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (4,468 theaters), Avengers: Infinity War (4,474 theaters) and Despicable Me 3 (4,529 theaters). Incredibles 2 earned an incredible $40,816 per-screen average over the weekend, and it was a big hit with critics as well, earning a 94% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While we'll have to wait and see how Incredibles 2 fares throughout the rest of its run, it will easily surpass its predecessor, and then some.

Newcomer Tag debuted in third place with $14.6 million, behind last week's winner Ocean's 8, which slipped to second place with $19.5 million. Tag debuted in 3,382 theaters this weekend, earning a decent $4,317 per-screen average. The opening weekend represents half of hte $28 million budget, so even though the opening wasn't huge, it should still manager to pull in a decent profit. The top 5 is rounded out by Solo: A Star Wars Story with $9 million and Deadpool 2 with $8.8 million.

The top 10 is rounded out by Hereditary ($7 million), Superfly ($6.3 million), Avengers: Infinity War ($5.2 million), Adrift ($2.1 million) and Book Club ($1.8 million). Also opening in theaters this weekend was Gotti, which debuted in 503 theaters but fell quite short of the top 10, opening in 12th place with $1.6 million for a $3,320 per-screen average. The movie made headlines last week when it opened to a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score. Take a look at the top 10 below, courtesy of Box Office Mojo, and be sure to check back on Tuesday for next weekend's box office predictions.