Incredibles 2, the highly anticipated sequel to The Incredibles from 2004, has truly rocked at the box office since its release two weeks ago. It has already earned over half of a billion dollars at the worldwide box office, which is a huge step up from the Disney / Pixar summer release last year.

The last Pixar sequel to release, Cars 3, did not fare well at the box office, barely managing to earn back its rather high budget. This hinted at a possible decline for Pixar, at least for Pixar sequels, which used to do well in the past. However, the reason for the low performance of Cars 3 was more than likely the negative outlook on the Cars franchise specifically than on Pixar as a whole, based on the impressive box office performance so far of The Incredibles 2. Despite Cars 3 actually having great reviews and carrying an emotional narrative, many Pixar fans were still not ready to look past the mistakes of Cars 2.

Cars franchise aside, the success of The Incredibles 2 proves that Pixar has still got it. The initial success of The Incredibles 2 is most likely due to hype, as it is a sequel that a number of Pixar fans have wanted for 14 years. However, the biggest selling point for the movie is most likely due to its great quality. A number of people went to see The Incredibles 2 after the opening weekend after hearing it was great, and a number of other people who initially went to see it due to hype went to go see it again just because they loved it so much.

According to Box Office Mojo, The Incredibles 2 has made over $508 million worldwide, with a whopping $373 million of that coming from the domestic box office, which is quite surprising. Typically, over half of the box office revenue for Pixar movies comes from worldwide audiences outside of the United States. Take, for example, Coco, which only earned around $200 million in the U.S., but managed to scoop up nearly $600 million across the rest of the world.

The Incredibles 2 had a record breaking opening weekend, earning over $182 million on its first weekend in the U.S. alone. Despite the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom a week later, The Incredibles 2 is still kicking at the box office, Though it may no longer be at the very top of the charts, it is still doing extraordinarily well, especially for a kids movie.

All in all, this report from Box Office Mojo is phenomenal news for all Pixar fans. The incredible reception to The Incredibles 2 may keep the door open for an Incredibles 3, as the franchise is now proven to be profitable. The Incredibles sequel is surely a success, and is a blast of hope for people who started to doubt Pixar. The impressive reviews and the terrific performance at the box office so far all proves that The Incredibles 2 is truly a success.