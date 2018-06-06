With the release of Incredibles 2 only about a week away, the first social media reactions for the animated Pixar sequel have surfaced online, and all in all they seem pretty decent. While a number of people have pointed out that it's not as great as the first movie, it still looks as though Incredibles 2 will be a worthwhile trip to the theater.

The new movie takes place merely moments after the previous Incredibles movie, opening with the super family taking on the Underminer. Because of this, we should expect to see the same family dynamics of the first movie, with the massive amount of time between the releases of the two movies having no effect on the sequel's narrative whatsoever. Here is the official synopsis for Incredibles 2.

"Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of "normal" life at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell), Dash (voice of Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack -- whose superpowers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don't shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) by their side."

While the official reviews for Incredibles 2 are not up just yet, the social media reactions from the early screenings already show a bit of promise. Not everyone loved the sequel as much as the original, but an overwhelming majority of the reactions are still positive, which is certainly great news considering the hit and miss track record that Pixar has had in recent years.

According to the reactions, the two characters that steal the show are the baby Jack-Jack and the costume designer Edna Mode. Edna Mode already stole the show during the first movie, bringing a lot of hilarious elements to the mix, so it's not too much of a surprise that her comedic quirks are taking the spotlight yet again. It's also great to hear that Jack-Jack will receive the chance to shine in this movie. In the first Incredibles, Jack-Jack was notably absent for a good portion of the story, with him being watched by a baby sitter during the family's whole adventure. However, the animated short Jack-Jack Attack that released when The Incredibles came out on DVD showed a bit more of his character and was beloved by a number of fans. It's great to hear that we will see more moments like Jack-Jack Attack in the sequel.

The first reactions from the latest animated feature from https://www.pixar.com/|Pixar Animation Studios are all great signs, showing that the fourteen years between the two releases were worth the wait. Many of the people on Twitter praise the characters, the incredible score by Michael Giacchino, and even the impressive animation. Check out the first reactions below, and then decide for yourself what you think of the movie when The Incredibles 2 releases in theaters next week.

Incredibles 2 is excellent. Super funny, super smart, & the action is bigger and better than before. It shares some narrative DNA with the first film but it works nonetheless. Another Pixar winner. pic.twitter.com/RnB1DIIPsv — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 6, 2018

Still processing how perfect INCREDIBLES 2 was. Sweet, funny, thrilling & smart. Alice’s new favorite flick! pic.twitter.com/BBlFxOa2Bg — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 6, 2018

INCREDIBLES 2 is easily Pixar’s best sequel since TOY STORY 3.



Pixar did a fantastic job taking the qualities of the Parr family from the first film and building upon that in this film.



Heads up, Jack Jack steals this whole movie. #Incredibles2 — Skyler Shuler (@Skylerhxc) June 6, 2018

Man #Incredibles2 was fantastic! It was fast paced, full of laughs, action, emotion and a kick ass story. I really liked the first one, I LOVED this one. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) June 6, 2018

I spent 14 years arguing that the world didn't need an #Incredibles2 . After tonight, I would welcome an INCREDIBLES 3 with open arms. — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) June 6, 2018

So happy to report @BradBirdA113 delivered a fantastic sequel to 'The Incredibles'. Absolutely loved #Incredibles2. And @m_giacchino score is, as always, awesome. Can't wait to see it again. pic.twitter.com/bPrU6HHicM — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 6, 2018

#Incredibles2 was fantastic. I liked it more than the first one. Jack-Jack is the real MVP!! It is the perfect superhero movie! pic.twitter.com/qrJNMEDrwC — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) June 6, 2018

#Incredibles2 is such a friggin delight! Family dynamic is brilliant yet again but WOW is Jack Jack a scene stealer. And that score! More A+ work from Michael Giacchino that I’m gonna need to own. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 6, 2018

#incredibles2⁠ ⁠is a serviceable sequel, a fun adventure but not on the same level of the original. Jack Jack & Edna steal the show, (please tell me they are making a short film with Edna babysitting Jack Jack). Fantastic production design, another great score by @m_giacchino. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) June 6, 2018

Wow!! #Incredibles2 is a blast. It does a great job building on the characters and the world, and it's super funny and action packed throughout. I had my doubts, but was thoroughly impressed. Will go down as one of the best titles of the summer. pic.twitter.com/jxR3U4SNoo — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) June 6, 2018

Just walked out of #Incredibles2. It improves on practically everything from the original. Its visual style is stunning to look at, the characters are fantastic, and the adventure is a blast.



There’s a little bit of predictability in the story, but I was so down for this ride. pic.twitter.com/O1KJyqVg2i — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) June 6, 2018

#Incredibles2 is a giddy, slick bundle of fun. The action set pieces are tasty, impressive, never over-egged. Plenty for kids and adults to get their teeth into and a few belly laughs too. The design, audio and visual, really make it pop. A worthy sequel to a tough act to follow. pic.twitter.com/8qmxGkmQzj — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) June 6, 2018