Tickets for Incredibles 2 are now on sale. Disney and Pixar have officially opened the floodgates and opened up pre-sales for the highly-anticipated sequel. So if you're one of the die-hard fans who has been waiting impatiently for 14 years to see this movie happen, now is the time to lock down your seats for opening weekend. In addition to releasing tickets, Disney and Pixar have also released a brand new preview for Incredibles 2, showcasing some great new footage.

The new footage is brief, just a minute in length, but gives us a lot to chew on. We see some of the new superheroes who are going to be introduced in Incredibles 2, in addition to seeing the family back in action. We also get a good sense of the dynamic at play, with Bob stuck at home and Helen getting to have all of the superhero fun. As for purchasing your tickets for the movie, if you're not sure about where to see it or how to see it, here's a breakdown of what experiences and exclusives certain theater chains are offering for those purchasing Incredibles 2 tickets.

"The Incredibles Double Feature in IMAX: On June 13, Incredibles fans can be among the first to experience 'Incredibles 2' and relive 'The Incredibles' (shown for the first time ever on IMAX screens) at double-feature fan events. In addition to watching the 'Incredibles 2' two days before it opens nationwide, attendees will receive a commemorative mini poster. IMAX at Regal: On June 14, the first 1,000 guests who experience 'Incredibles 2' in IMAX at Regal Cinemas will receive an exclusive collectible ticket. A poster version of the collectible ticket art will be available to IMAX guests in the Regal Crown Club store. Available while supplies last. Cinemark: Fans who see 'Incredibles 2' in Cinemark XD opening weekend will receive a collectible poster. Available while supplies last. See site for details. Alamo Drafthouse: As part of the advanced ticketing promotion, at Alamo Drafthouse you can add an exclusive 'Incredibles 2' glass by Mondo to your ticket purchase. Fans also have the chance to purchase a one-of-a-kind sketchbook, both designed by artist Dave Perillo. Fandango: Each fan buying tickets to 'Incredibles 2' on Fandango will receive a gift-with-purchase. Guests can choose from one of two posters available in the Fandango FanShop, Fandango's movie merchandise marketplace, while supplies last."

In Incredibles 2, Helen is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob navigates the day-to-day heroics of "normal" life at home with Violet, Dash and baby Jack-Jack, whose superpowers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don't shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone by their side. The voice cast for the movie includes Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner, Samuel L. Jackson, Brad Bird, Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Jonathan Banks, Sophia Bush and Isabella Rossellini.

Brad Bird returns as both writer and director for Incredibles 2. Can this movie live up to 14 years worth of expectations? We'll know soon enough, as Disney is releasing the movie in just over a month on June 15. Be sure to check out the brand new trailer for yourself below.