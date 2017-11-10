You're not going to have to wait very much longer to get your first look at The Incredibles 2. Many thought that Disney and Pixar were going to unleash the first look at the highly-anticipated sequel over the summer during D23, but that didn't happen. While Disney did showcase the movie at the event, they didn't release any footage publically. That's going to change in the near future as the first teaser trailer for The Incredibles 2 looks like it's going to arrive alongside Pixar's Coco, which hits theaters on November 22.

A new report confirms that the teaser trailer for The Incredibles 2 has been rated, meaning that Disney intends to release it soon. Since Coco is the next movie on their release calendar, which also happens to be another Pixar movie, it is expected that the trailer will be released in time to play ahead of Coco opening weekend. At the moment, there's no specific release date for the trailer, but it's likely to arrive online a couple of days before the release of Coco. So, with any luck, we'll see some Incredibles 2 footage in just a little over a week.

Director Brad Bird has been working on the sequel to The Incredibles for a while now and it's easily the Pixar movie most deserving of a follow-up. Fans have been clamoring for it for a very long time now and, while 14 years will have passed in the real world by the time The Incredibles 2 arrives in theaters, John Lasseter confirmed over the summer that the sequel picks up right where the first movie left off.

"It starts right as the first one finishes, so it just carries on. It starts with the Underminer and a big old set piece. You know that at the end of the first movie when he comes up and you see the family dressed as superheroes, well that's where start this movie."

It's also worth noting that this forthcoming trailer is truly just a teaser. It's just a minute long, but that's going to be more than enough to get fans excited. While many of the plot details about The Incredibles 2 are being kept under wraps, we know that the movie is going to introduce us to more than 20 new heroes. Plus, all of the original cast is set to return to reprise their roles. The only major change is that the voice of Dash has been replaced by Huck Milner.

The Incredibles 2 is set for release on June 15, 2018. The Incredibles remains one of the best, if not the single best movie Pixar has ever produced, currently boasting a very impressive 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The original grossed $633 million worldwide, but it's not at all hard to imagine the sequel surpassing that amount. Trailer Track may not be able to confirm an exact day, but keep your eyes peeled, because The Incredibles 2 trailer is coming.