It was promised last week that we'd get a super-special sneak peek at The Incredibles 2 during the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games and now we finally have it. The promotion has continued throughout the games, showing us more of the Parr family sitting around watching the Olympics, in exclusive footage released leading up to today. We've seen Dash on the ice, showing off some pretty intense figure speed skating along with some footage from The Incredibles 2, which hits theaters this summer.

Some of the new footage shown from The Incredibles 2 features Samuel L. Jackson's Frozone doing some ice skating of his own, speeding next to a train while Holly Hunter's Elastigirl is seen making a safety net. Mr. Incredible is also shown punching an unidentified assailant. 14 years later and the Parr family is ready for more intense action with baby Jack-Jack joining in on the fun this time around, as previously seen in the teaser trailer that was released late last year.

Disney and Pixar have been stepping up the promotion of The Incredibles 2 during the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games, which is a good fit for the Parr family. It's been 14 years since we last saw the Incredibles in action and fans have been waiting patiently for more footage of any kind, so it was a nice Valentine's Day treat to see a sneak peek of what we're in for this summer when the movie is released. As previously noted, we've seen the exclusive footage that was tailor-made for the 2018 Olympics games for the last few weeks, so it was nice to finally see some more antics from the Parr family.

In addition to the 2018 Olympics promo spots, New York's Fashion Week was also treated to some new posters for The Incredibles 2. Fashionista Edna "E" Mode (voiced by Brad Bird) is prominently featured in one of these new posters, which is interesting because Edna is not a big fan of models, although you can picture her attending Fashion Week just to make fun of all of the beautiful models and dig into the actual fashion aspect of the event. Another set of posters features Mr. Incredible, voiced by Craig t. Nelson, doing some daddy day care operations, like taking care of the laundry.

The Incredibles 2 hit theaters on June 15th and it takes place exactly one minute after the events of the first movie, according to Pixar's John Lasseter. It's been 14 years since we last saw the Parr family on the big screen and now is the perfect time to welcome them back with a summer full of superhero blockbusters including Infinity War and Deadpool 2, all of which have been stepping up the promotion lately as well. You can check out the brand-new sneak peek at The Incredibles 2 below, courtesy of Disney.