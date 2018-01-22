Disney revealed Incredibles 2 art that shows the voice cast side-by-side their characters, along with new descriptions. These images reference a Google Arts & Culture viral experiment that allows users to match a selfie with a piece of art from museums across the world. While many of these actors are reprising their roles from the first Incredibles movie, like Holly Hunter as Elastigirl and Craig T. Nelson as Mr. Incredible, there are a number of new characters in the mix as well. There will likely be many more character introductions coming soon, since we reported in July that there will be 25 new superheroes introduced in The Incredibles 2.

The first character unveiled is Helen Paar (voice of Holly Hunter), known in the Superworld as Elastigirl. She hung up her Supersuit to raise the family with husband Bob, leaving their crime-fighting days behind them. But when she's tapped to lead a campaign to bring the Supers back into the spotlight, she finds she can still bend, stretch and twist herself into any shape needed to solve the trickiest of mysteries. In short, she's still got it. That's good news, too, because a new villain is emerging-unlike any they've ever seen before.

Bob Paar (voice of Craig T. Nelson) cherishes his days as Mr. Incredible, a popular Super with mega-strength and the power to single-handedly take out the bad guys. Ever since Supers were outlawed, Bob's been mostly lying low, raising the family alongside his wife Helen. But when she's called on to stretch her Super skills and hopefully change the public perception of Supers for the better, Bob must manage the household on his own, which calls for a completely different set of super powers. Violet Par (voice of Sarah Vowell), the firstborn of the Parr clan, is an introverted and intelligent 14-year-old teen that doesn't quite fit in with the normal crowd. Socially awkward, outspoken and sarcastic, Violet plays her teenager role to perfection, all while secretly mastering her superpowers of invisibility and creating force fields. A Super at heart, Violet can't help her urge to fight crime alongside her family.

Dashiell Paar (voice of Huckleberry "Huck" Milner) is a 10-year-old boy, restless, relentless, curious, though his remarkable power of Super speed certainly sets him apart. Dash sports a hearty sense of adventure and a boundless supply of energy. He'd love nothing more than to show off his special skills and fight a few bad guys along the way-and doesn't understand why he has to keep his powers a secret. Jack-Jack Paar, the baby of the family, likes to sit back with a bottle and a good story. Well-versed in gibberish with a penchant for throwing food, Jack-Jack may seem like a typical toddler, but he just might turn out to be the most powerful Parr in the household-if only his family had a clue of what this kid can really do. It was revealed in July that The Incredibles 2 begins where the first movie ends, so it makes sense that Jack-Jack is still a baby.

Lucius Best (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) is not only Bob's best friend, he's a fellow-former Super who's so chill, he can make ice with the point of a finger. But even when he's not fighting crime as Frozone, Lucius is all about style. He has a quick wit and a cool, can-do attitude-and he wouldn't think twice about breaking out his Supersuit if it could help bring Supers out of hiding.

Edna E Mode (voice of Brad Bird) possesses impeccable design sense, a keen understanding of cutting-edge technology and an unmatched skillset. A creative visionary, she longs for the return of Supers so she can once again create functional yet edgy Supersuits. The petite and powerful fashionista treats her clients like family, dahling, but sticks firmly to her long-held assertion: No capes!

The new characters unveiled kick off with Winston Deaver (voice of Bob Odenkirk), who leads a world-class telecommunications company alongside his genius sister, Evelyn. Ultra-wealthy, savvy and suave, Winston goes big in everything he does-including his infatuation with Supers. He has been a supporter of Supers returning-all he needs is a hero (or three) to help him change public perception and bring them back into the sunlight. Evelyn Deavor (voice of Catherine Keener) is the brilliant brainchild behind her brother Winston's telecommunications company, knows her way around tech. She loves tinkering with tech, and has never met a problem she can't solve.

The new characters continue with Rick Dicker (voice of Jonathan Banks), who heads up the official Super Relocation Program, helping the Parr family keep their Super identities secret-that's no easy feat with this family. But Rick takes his job very seriously, at least until his division is shuttered, leaving the Parrs all on their own. Voyd (voice of Sophia Bush) is a young, overeager "wannabe" Super and a mega-fan of Elastigirl. Her superpower is the ability to divert and manipulate objects around her by creating voids that allow the objects to appear and disappear, and shift in space. The Supers find an advocate in a dignified foreign Ambassador (voice of Isabella Rossellini) who is committed to the support and legalization of Superheroes.

Everyone's favorite family of superheroes is back in Incredibles 2, but this time Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, leaving Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell) and Dash (voice of Huck Milner) to navigate the day-to-day heroics of "normal" life. It's a tough transition for everyone, made tougher by the fact that the family is still unaware of baby Jack-Jack's emerging superpowers. When a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot, the family and Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) must find a way to work together again-which is easier said than done, even when they're all Incredible. Directed by Brad Bird (Iron Giant, The Incredibles) and produced by John Walker (The Incredibles) and Nicole Grindle (Sanjay's Super Team short, Toy Story 3 associate producer), Incredibles 2 busts into theaters on June 15, 2018. Take a look at these new photos below, courtesy of Disney.