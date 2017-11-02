The wonderful worlds of Pixar will get a new home at Disney California Adventure Park when Pixar Pier opens in summer 2018, transforming the area that is now Paradise Pier with the thrilling, new Incredicoaster from The Incredibles, four new imaginative neighborhoods, plus entertainment, themed food and beverage, and merchandise. Guests will experience Pixar stories and characters in incredible new ways on this seaside waterfront at the Disneyland Resort.

Pixar Pier, a permanent land along the southern shore of Paradise Bay, will debut during Pixar Fest, a limited-time event that begins April 13, 2018. As a new land, Pixar Pier will introduce the exciting new Incredicoaster plus four whimsical neighborhoods where guests step into beloved Pixar stories.

The first neighborhood is inspired by Disney·Pixar's The Incredibles and it will open in summer 2018 with the Incredicoaster. Permanently transformed from the attraction that is now California Screamin', Incredicoaster will invite Disney Parks guests into a mid-century-modern-style loading area where they board vehicles with a distinctive, new look. New character moments, new scenes and special effects, and an exciting musical score will connect the attraction's story to Pixar's The Incredibles 2," which opens in theaters June 14, 2018.

The neighborhood inspired by Disney Pixar's Toy Story will be developed around the popular Toy Story Mania! attraction. Another new neighborhood, inspired by Disney•Pixar's "Inside Out," will debut a new family-friendly attraction that's scheduled to open at a later date.

A fourth new neighborhood will celebrate a collection of guest-favorite Pixar stories. Mickey's Fun Wheel will be themed with a new look and each of the 24 gondolas will showcase a different Pixar character. The iconic face of Mickey Mouse will continue to beam happiness across the Paradise Bay side of the wheel. At the Games of the Boardwalk, which currently includes a game called Bullseye Stallion Stampede, guests will find that all the midway games will be inspired by Pixar characters. New games are expected to include characters from "A Bug's Life," "La Luna" and "WALL·E."

To prepare for these big changes, several Disney Parks attractions will close Jan. 8: California Screamin', Mickey's Fun Wheel, Games of the Boardwalk and Sideshow Shirts. Ariel's Grotto restaurant and the Cove Bar will be transformed into a Pixar-themed lounge offering sparkling views of Paradise Bay and the new Pixar Pier. Ariel's Grotto and Cove Bar will close Jan. 8, with Cove Bar reopening briefly in April before its permanent transformation. Guests wishing to reserve "World of Color" dining packages after Jan. 7 may consider Carthay Circle Restaurant or Wine Country Trattoria.

The remaining areas of the original Paradise Pier, including Paradise Gardens, Silly Symphony Swings, Jumping Jellyfish, Goofy's Sky School, Golden Zephyr and The Little Mermaid Ariel's Undersea Adventure, will become a new land called Paradise Park. The opening of Pixar Pier will add to the fun of Pixar Fest, a celebration of friendship that begins April 13, 2018. Pixar Fest will include the new fireworks show, "Together Forever A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular;" the return of "Pixar Play Parade," appearing for the first time at Disneyland Park; the return of "Paint the Night," performing this time at Disney California Adventure, and new elements added to each of those parades. In addition, guests will find friends from Disney•Pixar films, creatively themed food and beverage items and merchandise that's exclusive to Pixar Fest.

All of these exciting changes add to the existing attractions and entertainment that feature many favorite Pixar characters and stories. At Disneyland, fans will get to experience Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters In this interactive attraction, guests fire lasers to help battle Evil Emperor Zurg, who is trying to steal the batteries from helpless toys. Also at Disneyland is Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage, where guests take a submarine voyage to explore the world of Nemo and his underwater friends. It's a small world features Woody, Jessie and Bullseye from Toy Story, who are among the many toys and dolls found in this classic attraction. Also at Disneyland will be character encounters with Pixar pals: Guests can continue to meet Merida from Brave in Fantasyland and Woody and Jessie from Toy Story in Frontierland, and Fantasmic! where favorite Pixar characters appear in the finale of "Fantasmic!" nightly on the Rivers of America.

At Disney California Adventure, Cars Land guests step into the world of Radiator Springs with three attractions plus themed shopping and dining locations across 12 acres. At Disney California Adventure's Toy Story Mania, guests shrink to the size of toys and take aim at objects to score points in 4D midway-inspired carnival games hosted by the characters from the Toy Story films. A Bug's Land} will shrink guests to the size of a bug as they experience this story through family-friendly attractions. Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! takes guests on a wild taxi ride through Monstropolis with Mike and Sulley as they search for their lost human friend, Boo. Turtle Talk with Crush: Crush, the sea turtle from Finding Nemo, interacts with guests in live, real-time, animated conversations. World of Color features characters from Finding Nemo, WALL-E, Toy Story, Up and A Bug's Life, who appear in this nighttime water spectacular which combines animation, music, lights and color with more than 1,200 fountains. And finally, DJ's Dance 'n Drive is an interactive dance party in Cars Land invites guests to move to the music. Take a look at the concept art for the Pixar Pier below, courtesy of Disney Parks.