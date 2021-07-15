Indiana Jones 5 has tapped Antonio Banderas to co-star alongside Harrison Ford in the upcoming sequel. Per Deadline, the Oscar-nominated actor has just closed a deal to appear in the movie, though details on his character haven't been revealed. He joins fellow franchise newcomers Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson.

A veteran actor, Antonio Banderas is known for a variety of roles with titles from his past including Desperado, The Mask of Zorro, Spy kids, and Puss in Boots. Just last year, Banderas scored his first Oscar nomination for his role in the movie Pain and Glory. Currently, Banderas can be seen in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard which is now playing in theaters. He also can be seen in the upcoming video game adaptation Uncharted and is working on the next Puss in Boots movie.

James Mangold (Logan) directs Indiana Jones 5, which is still officially untitled. He also co-wrote the script with Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth. Steven Spielberg was attached to direct at one point after helming all four prior movies, but he has since stepped back to serve as a hands-on producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel. John Williams is also returning as the composer after working on every score in the franchise for the past forty years, which includes the iconic theme song.

Unfortunately, the Indiana Jones 5 shoot hasn't exactly gone off without a hitch. Following years of production delays, the movie finally began shooting this summer with Harrison Ford back on set for his last adventure as Indiana Jones. Just weeks later, the 78-year-old actor injured his shoulder while rehearsing a fight scene, bringing about concerns of further delays. Ford recently spent his 79th birthday rehabbing his shoulder injury, but director James Mangold says production will move forward regardless.

"In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder," a statement from Disney read at the time. "Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks."

It's been four decades since Harrison Ford first began playing Indiana Jones, starting with his debut in Raiders of the Lost Ark. He would go on to reprise the role for the sequels The Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade, and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Various iterations of the plot of Indiana Jones 5 have been in gestation as Steven Spielberg worked to get the next sequel off the ground, and it's taken many years for this production to finally happen. At one point, there were rumors that the franchise would be rebooted with a new actor in the role of the titular adventurer.

Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to be released on July 29, 2022. For more from Banderas, you can catch him in Uncharted on Feb. 18, 2022, followed by his return to animation with Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on Sept. 23, 2022. Next year is certainly going to be a great year for the actor. This news comes to us from Deadline.