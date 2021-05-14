The cast of the upcoming sequel Indiana Jones 5 is quickly filling up. As has been previously established, the new movie will bring back Harrison Ford for his fifth and potentially final outing as the world-famous adventurer. Two new names have just been added to the cast, including The Resident star Shaunette Renée Wilson and Boyd Holbrook, who previously worked with director James Mangold on the acclaimed superhero movie Logan. Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen are also on board, as previously reported.

"I'm very, very excited about it," Mads Mikkelsen said of the script in a recent interview with Collider. "I rewatched Raiders of the Lost Ark the other day, it is so well-done and so charming, and it's such great storytelling. So yes it's a great honor to be part of that franchise that I grew up with... I'm in a lucky position where they let me read the script before. And yes, it was everything I wished it to be, so that was just great."

Boyd Holbrook might be best known as the star of the first two seasons of the acclaimed series Narcos, though Marvel fans will also know him for playing the villain opposite Hugh Jackman in Logan. He also had a starring role in The Predator, Shane Black's 2018 reboot of the Predator series, and appeared in the Netflix superhero movie We Can Be Heroes.

As for Shaunette Renée Wilson, she also has superhero movie experience after appearing as Dora Milaje in Black Panther. She's better known for her main role in the TV series The Resident and was also featured in the drama series Billions. In 2019, she appeared in one of Hulu's Into the Dark horror stories.

After directing all four previous installments, Steven Spielberg was originally set to direct Indiana Jones 5 as well. He stepped down from that role last year to pass the torch to James Mangold, but he will remain attached as a hands-on producer. Jez and John-Henry Butterworth penned the screenplay with Mangold. Franchise composer John Williams also returns to provide the music.

There just might be some surprises in the movie for many longtime fans as well. In January, John Rhys-Davies said he'd be up for reprising his role as Sallah from Raiders of the Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. There's no word yet on if he'll be getting his wish, but because many fans would also like to see it happen, let's hope Mangold found a way to get Sallah into the sequel.

"I understand the film is going to be made, allegedly in May," Rhys-Davies told ComingSoon. "I have the slightest skepticism that the world will be able to shoot a movie like that in May. I suppose it is possible that I will be asked to be in it. If nominated I will serve! But I think we ought to wait a little bit longer and, you know, let our masters actually make announcements and then you can either share my joy or my disappointment. Is that suitably diplomatic?"

Should the production go as smoothly as planned, Indiana Jones 5 will be released in theaters on July 29, 2022. The hope is to officially start production this summer. This news comes to us from Deadline.