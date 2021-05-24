After going through development hell, Indiana Jones 5 is finally a go, and now several intriguing (and no doubt, for some, infuriating) details have seemingly surfaced suggesting that the franchise will be sent into outer space. While Indy himself may not blast into the cosmos, reports have now claimed that Indiana Jones 5 will reunite the adventurer with his old enemies the Nazis through their involvement in the 60s Space Race.

Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen, who was recently revealed to have joined the project as the villain, will reportedly play "a Nazi scientist enlisted into NASA by the United States government to work on the space agency's moon landing initiative." While this does remain a rumor for now, Mikkelsen is tailor-made for such a role, making the idea evermore plausible.

Billions and Black Panther star Shaunette Renée Wilson has also now been announced as a member of the supporting cast, with the same sources stating that she will play Mikkelsen's "CIA handler responsible for "babysitting" the Nazi scientist turned NASA recruit." As well as Mikkelsen's Nazi bad guy, the movie will also include a female villain, described as "an evil and brutal killer," who will work alongside Mikkelsen's character.

While not much has yet been revealed about the plot of Indiana Jones 5, director James Mangold has since teased that the movie could be going for a 1960s setting saying, "The Velvet Underground are fucking great. That's it. That's my tweet. (Note -- I'm mentally living in 60's NYC right now cause that's where all the movies I'm working on take place.)" While this is far from confirmation, the timeline certainly tracks following 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull which dropped Indy in 1957.

So, it looks like Indy will adventure through the swinging sixties, and more specifically the Space Race between the two Cold War adversaries, the Soviet Union and the United States, and their attempts to achieve superior spaceflight capability. The movie looks to be related at least in some part to the real-life Operation Paperclip, a secret US intelligence programme which saw the United States recruit several German scientists, engineers, and technicians from former Nazi Germany at the end of World War II. Many of these personnel were former members, and some were former leaders, of the Nazi Party.

While the inclusion of the Nazis once again is sure to have Indiana Jones very pleased, and excited to once again see Harrison Ford plant his fist into some Third Reich lovin' faces, the space angle is likely to have some feeling worried. Indy has undertaken space-based mysteries before, in 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the memory of which haunts many a fan as the intrepid archaeologist came face-to-face with aliens. Though there is no word of more alien involvement in Indiana Jones 5, fans will no doubt be weary of more visits from extra-terrestrials. As for the rest of the details, they certainly sound plausible, and could be our first major clue as to what to expect from the fifth Indiana Jones outing.

Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to hit theaters on July 29, 2022 and will once again see Harrison Fordd reprise the iconic role, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson making up the supporting cast. This comes to us from The Illuminerdi.