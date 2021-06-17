After quite a few paparazzi images leaked, Indiana Jones 5 director James Mangold has tackled early criticisms of the highly anticipated sequel head on, assuring fans of the beloved franchise that he and his production team are doing everything possible to ensure to the legacy of the adventuring archaeologist. While these criticisms clearly seem very premature, there has been growing concern over the lack of input from Indiana Jones creator and director Steven Spielberg, with the fifth installment being the first movie in the series that he has not helmed himself. Recent set images seemingly revealing that Harrison Ford will be de-aged in the movie has also caused a lot of worry among fans.

I understand wariness, I live it. I don't know if I'll make you happy. But my team & I will knock ourselves out trying to make something good. We admire the craft of the originals. I hope when you see real images, they'll look better to you than paparazzi shots from bushes. — Mangold (@mang0ld) June 14, 2021

James Mangold later added that "Maybe, just maybe, I won't let you down. I cherish old Hollywood pictures. Give me a little air to make the film. Then make your judgements, okay?" Mangold has proven his ability several times before in this regard, with 2019's Ford v Ferrari starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale feeling a lot like a Hollywood picture from the so-called "golden years". The filmmaker has also shown that he is more than capable of tackling cherished characters, with 2017's Logan now considered one of the best examples of the comic book movie genre, as well as wrapping up the story of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in a hugely satisfying and unexpected way.

Many of the concerns surrounding Indiana Jones 5 are not actually being levelled at Mangold but instead at producer Kathleen Kennedy. In the wake of Disney's divisive Star Wars sequel trilogy, Indiana Jones fans are concerned that another of their treasured franchises could be put through the wringer. In response to these criticisms, Mangold has since defended Kennedy, describing her, Spielberg and returning star Harrison Ford as "hugely talented & all at my side".

Thanks, Matt!

1) Keep making the world a better place crapping on things in the 1st week of production from your basement.

2) Never seen a script by Jon. Nothing against him. Just reality. Butterworths & I started from a blank page.

3) 1-3 r hugely talented & all at my side. — Mangold (@mang0ld) June 13, 2021

Of course, it's probably worth pointing out that 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was helmed by Spielberg, and we ended up with Indy hiding in a fridge. So, the intrepid adventurer has faltered once before.

Filming is now fully up and running on Mangold's Indiana Jones 5, and while plot details remain a closely guarded secret, ongoing rumors have surfaced suggesting that the franchise will be sent into outer space. While Indy himself may not blast into the cosmos, reports have now claimed that Indiana Jones 5 will reunite the adventurer with his old enemies the Nazis through their involvement in the 60s Space Race. Several images from filming have since confirmed the return of Indy's Nazi nemesis, as well as revealing a sequence involving a Nazi train and potentially a de-aged Harrison Ford.

Starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson alongside Ford, Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to hit theaters on July 29, 2022. This comes to us from James Mangold's Twitter account.