It seems that complaints from local residents are the least of worries on the set of Indiana Jones 5. A statement by Disney today confirmed that Harrison Ford has been injured while rehearsing for some of the movie's intense and energetic fight scenes. While there are always risks involved with any action movie, as many an aging action star will confirm, someone of Ford's age is always potentially more at risk of such injuries when performing some of their own stunt work.

Production of the film got underway at the end of last month, with a series of shoots in the north-east of England, followed by the cast and crew making their way to London for filming this week. London residents were not entirely happy with the Indy Saga filming on their street and taking over parking spaces with their vintage car props. But as that bit of fuss died down, it looks like there is now something a little more disruptive to be considered.

The news was originally reported by Deadline, who received a statement from Disney which read, "In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks."

While the extent of the injury is unknown, it looks like the shoot will continue around Harrison Ford, and is likely to film a number of scenes earlier than planned that do not require the star to be on camera. With a change to production schedule in this fashion, it should prevent any delays in the final movie's release date of July next year. It will likely be revealed in the coming days exactly how the injury is going to impact the on-going production and its lead actor.

This is not the first time Harrison Ford has injured himself in the process of bringing an iconic character back to the big screen. He famously suffered a broken leg in a freak accident involving a hydraulic door back in 2014 at Pinewood Studios, London, when bringing Han Solo back to the Star Wars franchise in The Force Awakens.

He also hurt his hand while filming scenes for Blade Runner 2049, when he accidentally landed an unintended punch on co-star Ryan Gosling during what was meant to be a fake fight. This injury at least seems to be more in line with the latter of these and does not appear to be quite as serious as his Force Awakens leg break, which should be much less of a setback for the 78 year old, who it has to be said is in terrific shape for his age.

In an early interview with Hey U Guys, Ford expressed how he wanted to make this last outing for the action hero special for fans. He said, "I don't really want to give them what they want to see. I want to give them something they didn't anticipate seeing. I think they're used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit -- I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we're not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we're in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we've got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we're determined to get it right before we get it made."

It seems that his dedication to please fans has once again led to an unfortunate outcome for himself, but hopefully he is back in front of the camera again very soon.