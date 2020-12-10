For some now, the question of whether Harrison Ford's character in the celebrated Indiana Jones franchise will be recast has been a big topic for heated debates. While it is understandable that one can't expect the actor to play the role forever, to even think of any other actor in his place is akin to a sin. Well, now you don't have to entertain this scary possibility as Disney has confirmed that Indiana Jones 5 is set to begin production with Ford reprising the character of the iconic archaeologist though it will be the last time we will see the actor donning that priceless fedora.

In its much-awaited Disney Investor Day event, Disney announced that Indiana Jones 5 is going to begin filming in the spring next year, though pre-production for the same is already in progress.

"Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the next installment of Indiana Jones," the company has shared. "At the helm is James @Mang0ld, director of Ford v Ferrari, and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character's journey."

Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the next installment of Indiana Jones. At the helm is James @Mang0ld, director of Ford v Ferrari, and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character’s journey. Adventure arrives July 2022. — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

The announcement puts to rest the massive speculations that Ford might not be returning as the famed adventurer as even though he was confirmed to reprise the role back in 2016, the film was then postponed until 2021. The actor was last seen as the renowned adventurer back in 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. With the gap between the films already larger than fans appreciated, the added delay and the fact that Ford moved on to other projects in the years following it gave way to more wild theories

There have even been speculations that Chris Pratt will be seen sporting Indian Jones' bullwhip and leather jacket but the 78-year-old actor is fortunately not planning to hand over his legacy just yet. He had confirmed the same back in 2016 during a chat with Jimmy Kimmel, wherein he stressed that whenever the character gets a new story, a new adventure, "I'll be ready."

"The opportunity to work with [producer] Steven [Spielberg] again and the chance to revisit this character which has brought pleasure to so many people -- not to mention, me," he explained. "It's great fun to play this character. It's great fun to work with Steven. I'm looking forward to it."

As it is already known, James Mangold, director of the Oscar-nominated Ford v Ferrari will be helming this next chapter in Indiana Jones' adventurous life, instead of Steven Spielberg who directed the first four films in the franchise. This time, he is on board as the executive producer, along with Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall as producers. It was after Spielberg decided to step down from developing the fifth and final Indiana Jones film that Mangold took over. And Marshall has already ensured in a chat with Collider that the Ford v Ferrari director is perfect for the franchise.

"His love of the franchise. He's a wonderful filmmaker. I think he also has a relationship with Harrison. It was all of the right pieces coming together, at the right time," he had shared, adding that as "Steven is staying on as a producer, so we've got the best of everything." Well, the success of the film will only be decided after it release. Barring any further delays, Dr. Jones' fifth adventure is expected to hit theatres in July 2022. This news comes to us from the official Disney Twitter page.