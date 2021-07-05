It is just over a week since Disney released a statement after rumors suggested that Harrison Ford had sustained an injury on the set of Indiana Jones 5, which was filming in London, England, at the time. The statement was somewhat vague and didn't provide too much information about how bad the injury was, other than to say that the 78 year old star had damaged his shoulder. Production was expected to be shuffling its schedule to accommodate the actor's recovery, but new images have now seen Ford out and about in London wearing an arm sling, meaning the injury could be a little worse than originally thought.

The injury occurred during a rehearsal for a fight scene, and in an attempt to quell escalating rumors of just how bad Ford had hurt himself, Disney's official statement read: "In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks."

The new photo sees Harrison Ford strolling along the street in Mayfair in London, his right arm bound in khaki sling. He seemed to be quite relaxed, in a navy sweater and grey pants, wearing a face mask as he wandered around alongside the residents and shoppers out in London.

The filming on the as yet untitled Indiana Jones 5 began at the end of May, starting with location shooting in the north east of England. The production there involved trains and various vehicles including a motorcycle and sidecar similar to that seen being ridden by the star and his on screen father, Sean Connery, in Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, with many speculating that the movie, or at least the segment being shot, could be set sometime around the 30s or 40s and bring back Indy's iconic Nazi adversaries.

While this part of filming seemed to go off without a hitch, the production's move to London later in June seemed to bring no end of issues. A British newspaper published reports of residents being angry at the filming of the movie disrupting their daily lives, including vintage vehicles used in the movie taking up their parking spaces, road closures preventing them getting in and out of their homes when they wanted to, and the general ongoing noise and bustle caused by the big budget movie making it "a living nightmare".

In addition, it was while filming in London that the actor sustained his shoulder injury, and despite claims that filming would continue around the actor's recovery, the latest images bring into question just how much you can work around your lead actor when they have one arm in a sling. It could be a case that the sling is more a preventative measure, making sure the actor doesn't do any more damage or strain the injury further, but you would assume that if it is severe enough to require a sling in the first place, then he clearly isn't going to be throwing any punches with it in the coming weeks.

How this all affects the production schedule we do not know, but as of yet there has been no official word of the filming being pushed back from its current schedule. Indy 5 is expected to hit theaters on July 29, 2022, if the star can make it through the rest of shooting without any further injuries.