Indiana Jones 5 producer Frank Marshall promises Harrison Ford will not be recast in the iconic role. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull hit theaters 12 years ago, so fans have been waiting well over a decade for the sequel to arrive. A new script is currently being written by James Mangold (Logan), who has also been tapped to take over for Steven Spielberg in the director's chair.

Harrison Ford will turn 79-years old next July and he'll be 80 by the time Indiana Jones 5 opens in theaters. Many fans have wondered if he'll be able to keep up the action for the long-awaited sequel, while others are worried that it won't happen at all. Frank Marshall confirms that the sequel is still happening and that Ford will be more than ready to take on the role again. You can read what he had to say below.

"Yeah, we are working on the script. There will only be one Indiana Jones and that's Harrison Ford. What I'm excited about with Jim is a great story. I think you see that in his movies like Ford vs Ferrari. It's all about characters and telling a good story. So I'm excited to see what he comes up with. I haven't seen (the script) yet so I don't know what to tell you."

Harrison Ford is still in excellent shape and is able to bounce back from on-set injuries, which we all learned when he was hurt while making The Force Awakens in 2015. Ford can more than likely out-perform actors that are half his age, so fans can stop worrying about the age aspect of the role and the physical elements that are needed to pull it off. Instead, the worry should be on the Indiana Jones 5 script, which has gone through numerous writers over the years.

As for wanting to give up the iconic whip and fedora, Harrison Ford isn't going to let that go. In an interview from last year, Ford was asked about the possibility of someone rebooting the Indiana Jones franchise with a new actor. He declared, "Nobody is going to be Indiana Jones. Don't you get it? I'm Indiana Jones. When I'm gone, he's gone. It's easy!" When put that way, it's easy to see that the actor isn't going anywhere any time soon.

In an interview from earlier this year, Harrison Ford spoke about Indiana Jones 5, though he couldn't say much. "We'll see new developments in his life, his relationship. We'll see part of his history resolved." However, this was all said before James Mangold came on to rewrite the script, which means Ford may not even have his hands on it just yet. As of this writing, Indiana Jones 5 is expected to open in theaters on July 29th, 2022. The interview with Frank Marshall was originally conducted by Den of Geek.