Mads Mikkelsen has joined the cast of Indiana Jones 5. Word of the Hannibal star's casting in the upcoming movie sequel comes shortly after the announcement that Phoebe Waller-Bridge had also signed on to be a part of the cast in a lead role. The two will join a returning Harrison Ford who will also be back as the titular adventurer for the fifth time.

Plot details, along with information about who Mads Mikkelsen will be playing, have yet to be revealed. What we know is that James Mangold will be directing the movie after taking the reins from Steven Spielberg, the director behind all four previous installments. Spielberg will still be on board to produce alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel. John Williams, the composer who worked on the score of all four prior movies, also returns to compose Indiana Jones 5.

"He's a wonderful filmmaker. I think he also has a relationship with Harrison. It was all of the right pieces coming together, at the right time," Marshall said of Mangold directing Indiana Jones 5 while speaking with Collider last year. "Steven is staying on as a producer, so we've got the best of everything."

Perhaps best known for starring in the popular horror series Hannibal as cannibalistic doctor Hannibal Lecter, this is the second major franchise role picked up by Mikkelsen in the span of a few short months. Following legal drama between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp was asked to resign from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3. It has since been announced that Mikkelsen will replace Depp in the role, and while Depp's fans were sad to see him go, the response to Mikkelsen's casting has been largely positive.

"No, this is the tricky part. We're still working it out," Mikkelsen said of his Fantastic Beasts 3 casting in an interview with EW in December. "There has to be a bridge between what Johnny did and what I'm going to do. And at the same time, I also have to make it my own. But also, we have to find a few links [to the previous version of the character] and some bridges so it doesn't completely detach from what he's already masterfully achieved."

Mikkelsen was also recently seen in the sci-fi action movie Chaos Walking alongside Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland. Featuring Mikkelsen in a lead role, the Danish movie Another Round has also earned critical acclaim with Oscar nominations for Best Director and Best International Feature Film. His other movie credits include Riders of Justice, Polar, Doctor Strange, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Mikkelsen has also said he's open to doing more Hannibal if the fan favorite series ever gets rebooted for another season.

Indiana Jones 5, which doesn't yet have an official title, is scheduled to be released on July 29, 2022. The plan is to begin production sometime this summer, and director James Mangold is currently meeting with other talent to cast the sequel's other prominent roles. News of Mikkelsen's casting was first reported by Deadline.