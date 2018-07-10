The wait for Indiana Jones 5 just got a whole lot longer. As expected, Disney has once again delayed the release of the long-awaited follow-up to Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in the wake of a rewrite taking place on the script. The next chapter in the franchise is now set to arrive in theaters on July 9, 2021. That bumps it almost exactly a year from its previous July 10, 2020, release date.

When Indiana Jones 5 was initially announced, Disney and Lucasfilm dated it for July 19, 2019. The consistent theme here is that they still believe this is a movie that needs to come out in the heart of the summer. Steven Spielberg is also coming back to direct, as he's helmed every other entry in the franchise to date. The biggest question mark at this point is Harrison Ford. He's still attached to give it one more go as the legendary whip-cracking, snake -fearing adventurer, but he's not getting any younger. On its new release date, Indiana Jones 5 will arrive in theaters just four days before Ford's 79th birthday.

While movie fans certainly don't want to think of a world without Harrison Ford in it, the man sadly won't be with us forever. Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was a disappointment for many, though, Ford did turn in a believable performance, despite the fact that he was well into his 60s during filming. But can he really be expected to do the action necessary for an Indiana Jones movie while he's pushing 80? That's a question that he and Steven Spielberg still seem determined to answer In a couple of years when they finally get to work on this thing. For now, Spielberg is going to focus on his West Side Story remake and Ford is going to be voicing a lead character in The Secret Life of Pets 2.

This delay comes as Solo writer Jonathan Kasdan has been tapped to rewrite the script. David Koepp, who wrote Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and has worked with Steven Spielberg a lot in the past, had previously been working on the project. Koepp is now going to focus on his movie You Should Have Left, which he is writing and directing for Blumhouse. Currently, there are no story details available for Indiana Jones 5.

Elsewhere, the Mouse House has shifted around some more dates on their release calendar. Dwayne Johnson's Jungle Cruise will now land on October 4, 2019, with Maleficent 2 locking down a May 29, 2020 release date. The studio has also moved Mary Poppins Returns from a Christmas Day release to a December 19 release this holiday season. Lastly, Disney has moved an untitled live-action movie from July 9, 2021, to July 30, 2021, and moved an untitled Marvel Studios movie from July 30, 2021, to February 12, 2021. Black Panther found great success with its February release earlier this year so it's possible that's the movie in question, but that's purely speculative at this point.