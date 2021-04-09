Harrison Ford has gotten his first co-star for Indiana Jones 5, as Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Solo: A Star Wars Story) has officially joined the cast. Currently in pre-production with a planned release for next summer, the sequel will be directed by James Mangold, who takes the reins from Steven Spielberg after all four prior installments. While Spielberg isn't directing, he'll still be on board to produce alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel.

"I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers," said Mangold. "Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself."

It's also been revealed that John Williams will also return to score the sequel, continuing his work with the franchise dating back 40 years ago to Raiders of the Lost Ark. Williams' work on the previous movies' scores have become just as beloved and familiar for fans of the franchise as Indiana's signature hat and whip. Needless to say, this is a very positive and welcome update.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge may be best known for her TV series Fleabag, which proved to be a tremendous hit at awards season. For her work on the series, Waller-Bridge won three Primetime Emmy Awards: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy, and Outstanding Comedy Series. The series also earned her additional BAFTAs and Golden Globes. She also provided the voice of L3-37 in Solo: A Star Wars Story and will star alongside Donald Glover in Amazon's upcoming Mr. & Mrs. Smith series.

Full plot details on Indiana Jones 5 are unclear, but Mangold has spoken about what fans can expect in an interview with ComicBook.com last year.

"But like in all my work, I'm always trying to find an emotional center to operate from," Mangold explained. "I think the most important thing is, in an age when franchises have become a commodity, that serving the same thing again. At least for me, in the dances I've had with any franchises, serving the same thing again, the same way, usually just produces a longing for the first time you ate it. Meaning, it makes an audience wish that they just had the first one over again."

Thinking of Logan as inspiration, Mangold added: "So you have to push something to someplace new, while also remembering the core reasons why everyone was gathered. And to use Logan as an example of that, when you're dealing in a world of a very pressured franchise."

Indiana Jones 5, which does not yet have an official title, will be released in theaters on July 29, 2022. The plan at this time is for production to start this summer as Mangold meets with other talents for the other available roles in the cast. Hopefully, there will be no more significant delays. This news comes to us from Lucasfilm.