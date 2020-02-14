Harrison Ford has revealed that he's about to start shooting Indiana Jones 5 very soon. The news comes after Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced that the long-awaited sequel was still happening. Kennedy also said that the sequel will not be a reboot or a remake, noting that Ford was returning and that the story was going to be a continuation of the stories we've previously seen on the big screen.

In a new interview, Harrison Ford spoke a little bit about Indiana Jones 5 and some of his own expectations for the project. Ford, who will turn 78 this year, seems to be excited about returning to the franchise after all of this time. This echoes what Kathleen Kennedy had to say about Ford's return too. Ford had this to say about returning in the upcoming movie.

"Trying not to look silly. Y'know, running around in tight pants and high boots. I'll give you a more appropriate answer considering that I'm gonna start doing Indiana Jones in about two months, I'm always delighted to come back to these characters. When we have the opportunity to make another it's because people have enjoyed them. I feel obliged to make sure that our efforts are as ambitious as they were when we started. You have a sense of responsibility to your customers."

To hear Harrison Ford say that he's "delighted" to return to a past character is a bit surprising. However, it is great news and it's good to know that he's excited to return for Indiana Jones 5. With production expected to begin in a few months, that means that the script may finally be finished. This update also corresponds with a production start report from back in July 2019. As for Ford, he feels a responsibility to the fans to keep the franchise alive. He explains.

"I think of the people that go to my movies more as customers than I do as fans. 'Fans' feels kind of weird to me, always has; but the fact that these people support my business and I'm responsible to them for the quality of the service that I offer, that feels better to me."

Harrison Ford previously said that he was not interested in anyone taking over Indiana Jones. He came off as joking, but it was clear that he was going to be starring in Indiana Jones 5 and that as long as he's alive, he is Doctor Jones. The veteran actor isn't always so excited to return to past roles, like Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise, but he likes to make his fans happy at the same time.

One of the last major updates we received about Indiana Jones 5 involved David Koepp coming back to rewrite the script. As far as we know, that is what has happened and he reportedly worked pretty quickly to get it ready for production. It was previously reported that production will take place in England this spring, so it appears that everything is on track for the July 9th, 2021 release date. We'll have to keep an eye out for set photos in the next few months. You can head over to CBS News to check out the rest of the interview with Harrison Ford.