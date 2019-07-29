Indiana Jones 5 is reportedly going to start production in April 2020 in England. No other details have been confirmed at this time. Harrison Ford was recently interviewed and said the long awaited sequel would begin shooting next year, though many thought he said it was going to start "next week," which would have been back in June. The sequel obviously did not start production last month. The 77-year old actor is preparing to take on the iconic role of Dr. Jones one more time and he doesn't think anyone else should take over.

Indiana Jones 5 is all set to hit theaters on July 9th, 2021, so the April production start date makes sense. However, the production start date has not been officially confirmed at this time. Disney has stated that the movie is still on the way, which Harrison Ford recently echoed. Ford also said things were "coming along well" for the sequel back in June. Director Steven Spielberg is currently hard at work on his West Side Story remake, which will open in theaters at the end of 2020.

Harrison Ford doesn't think anyone should take on the Indiana Jones role after he stops doing it. According to Ford, the character dies when he does and the franchise ends. Of course, Disney probably isn't thinking the same thing. They're more than likely already getting the remake ready to go since Ford isn't going to be around forever. With that being said, the actor seemed to be okay with Lucasfilm casting a new actor to portray the young Han Solo, so he may or may not have been having some fun with the interviewer.

Related: Kathleen Kennedy to Rule Star Wars for 3 More Years as Lucasfilm Extends Deal

Harrison Ford has been proud of his work as Doctor Jones in the Indiana Jones franchise and complained about it far less than the Star Wars franchise over the years. Whatever the case may be, Disney is rolling forward with Indiana Jones 5 and it will be interesting to see how everything works out this time around. While many site Ford's age as a concern, he and other actors like Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger are still kicking ass harder than most people half their ages. Plus, Ford isn't worried about it, even after nearly being killed by the Millennium Falcon when making The Force Awakens.

There currently are not any details about Indiana Jones 5 out there, except for the fact that it will reunite Steven Spielberg and Harrison Ford, which is really all we really need to know at this point. After a series of delays, it looks like the long awaited sequel is about to finally get some forward momentum. We'll just have to wait for some official announcements, hopefully coming by the end of this year. The Discussing Film Twitter account was the first to announce the Indiana Jones 5 production start news.

Steven Spielberg’s ‘INDIANA JONES 5’ is eyeing to begin filming in April 2020 in London. (EXCLUSIVE) pic.twitter.com/zw0OX8WaxW — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 28, 2019