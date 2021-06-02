Cameras are about to start rolling on the anticipated sequel Indiana Jones 5. The fifth installment of the long-running movie series that first began with Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, the sequel will bring back Harrison Ford for one last adventure as the titular explorer. There have been many delays and false starts plaguing the fifth movie for years, but Deadline reports that the production is finally due to begin filming in the UK as soon as next week.

Word is the production will be rolling cameras at Pinewood and other locations in the area. This makes sense after Ford was recently spotted near the UK studio. It's not clear if the other actors are yet on location as well, but the movie also stars Mads Mikkelsen, (Hannibal, Another Round), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Solo: A Star Wars Story), Boyd Holbrook (Logan, The Predator), Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident, Black Panther), and Thomas Kretschmann (Avengers: Age of Ultron, King Kong).

Steven Spielberg was initially attached to helm the movie after previously directing all four prior installments of the Indiana Jones series. He has since handed over directing duties to Logan helmer James Mangold, though Spielberg is remaining on board as a hands-on producer. Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel will also produce. John Williams, who did the music for the prior movies and created the iconic theme song, will return as composer.

Harrison Ford previously starred as Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Nearly 20 years later, he reprised the role for the fourth movie, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). There have been plans for years of developing the fifth movie, which until now, has been languishing in development hell with great uncertainty over whether it would ever actually happen.

Plot details have not been revealed for the sequel. There are rumors of a "1960s space race theme" and reports in the UK suggest a shoot at Bamburgh castle, but that's about all we have to go on at this time. Fortunately, franchise newcomer Mads Mikkelsen offered his stamp of approval on the story, revealing in an interview last month that he was very satisfied with the screenplay.

"I'm very, very excited about it," Mikkelsen said, per Collider. "I rewatched Raiders of the Lost Ark the other day, it is so well-done and so charming, and it's such great storytelling. So yes it's a great honor to be part of that franchise that I grew up with... I'm in a lucky position where they let me read the script before. And yes, it was everything I wished it to be, so that was just great."

The plan is for Indiana Jones 5 to be released in theaters on July 29, 2022. Given that it's likely to be Ford's final performance as the iconic character, the movie will certainly make a big splash when it is released next summer. This news comes to us from Deadline.