Indiana Jones 5 is still on track to make its 2021 release date. Disney confirmed the news in its latest production slate earlier this week. The news comes after strong rumors that This is Us creator Dan Fogelman has taken over for Jonathan Kasdan to rewrite the script after he had taken over for David Koepp (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull). Fans were not excited to hear the news, but it appears there is nothing to worry about at this time.

Steven Spielberg will helm Indiana Jones 5 and it is set to star Harrison Ford, who is looking forward to the opportunity to take on the role again. The movie was first announced back in 2016 and it has been a slow moving development process since then. Spielberg is currently working on his remake of West Side Story, which hits theaters at the end of next year, so there should be some time before and after that to tackle Indiana Jones 5.

Back when he was out promoting 2015's The Force Awakens, Harrison Ford expressed excitement in a possible return in Indiana Jones 5. Ford is 76-years old and he will be pushing 80 by the time the movie hits theaters, so many are wondering how this will all play out. But, if the actor isn't worried about it, neither should we. He was nearly killed by the Millennium Falcon on the set of The Force Awakens and he bounced back from that real quick. He had this to say about Indiana Jones 5.

"I'd love to do another Indiana Jones. You know, an audience being there that has enjoyed the films, a character that has a history and a potential, kind of a rollicking good movie ride for the audience, Steven Spielberg as a director - what's not to like?"

It is unclear exactly what the story of Indiana Jones 5 will be at this time. It has yet to be officially confirmed by anyone at Disney or Lucasfilm that Dan Fogelman is working on a new rewrite of the story, but the news may be confirmed in the coming weeks or months, now that the release date has been revealed as staying where it was. For now, fans are just going to have to wait until Lucasfilm and Disney make an official announcement.

Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to hit theaters on July 21st, 2021. As for now, the release date stands, but a lot could happen between now and then. Harrison Ford will be seen on the big screen next in Jack London's Call of the Wild for Fox, which will hit theaters on February 21st, 2020, after having an original release date of this December. There have also been rumors Ford will appear in The Rise of Skywalker this December. The Indiana Jones 5 release date comes to us from Disney.

