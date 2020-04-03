Indiana Jones 5 has just been delayed by an entire year. Again. While Disney largely focused on Star Wars after purchasing Lucasfilm for more than $4 billion in 2012, another major franchise that made its way to the Mouse House in the landmark deal was Indiana Jones. For several years now, the plan has been to get Harrison Ford back for one more go-around as the whip-cracking icon. Now, thanks to some necessary reshuffling of Disney's entire release calendar for 2020 and 2021, the wait just got even longer.

With movie theaters being closed all around the world right now and productions shut down for indefinite periods of time, Disney had to delay quite a few big titles set to arrive in 2020. Now, the studio has re-dated many of those movies, but that forced big changes. One of the biggest changes is that Indiana Jones 5 will now open on July 29, 2022. For those keeping track at home, Harrison Ford will have just celebrated his 80th birthday by the time the long-awaited sequel arrives. Assuming this date sticks, that is. The movie has been delayed several times already since it was originally announced.

Steven Spielberg had originally planned to direct the movie as his next project following West Side Story, which is currently set to arrive in December. However, in February it was reported that Spielberg is stepping aside, with James Mangold (Ford vs Ferrari, Logan) in talks to take over. It will represent the first time in the history of the franchise that Spielberg has not been at the helm. The legendary filmmaker was behind the camera for all four prior installments, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Disney also shuffled around nearly the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 dates, with Black Widow landing the November spot previously occupied by Eternals, which has now been pushed to 2021. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's action/adventure Jungle Cruise was also pushed back a year to July 2021 and the live-action Mulan, which had been set to arrive in March, is now scheduled for July of this year. Lastly, Artemis Fowl, which was going to be a theatrical release, is now going to go straight to the Disney+ streaming service. Other key titles such as The New Mutants and Antlers remain without new dates at this time.

Jonathan Kasdan (Solo: A Star Wars Story) wrote a previous draft of the screenplay for Indiana Jones 5. More recently, David Koepp, who worked on an earlier version, was brought back on board the project. Koepp has worked with Steven Spielberg several times in the past, including on Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further updates on the project are made available. This news was previously reported by Variety.