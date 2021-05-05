Earlier this year it was announced by LucasFilm that Mads Mikkelsen will be joining the cast of Indiana Jones 5 and it seems that now, after reading the script, he is chomping at the bit to begin filming for the sequel this spring. The movie is being directed by James Mangold who is known for directing the iconic Cop Land (1997), Oscar darlings Walk The Line (2005) and Ford Vs Ferrari (2019) and the Marvel box office hits The Wolverine (2013) and Logan(2017).

Steven Spielberg, who has been involved in the franchise since the beginning and the release of the first Indiana Jones movie Raiders of The Lost Ark, will be returning as a producer, marking the first time he's been involved in a non-directing capacity. So far, it has been announced that Harrison Ford will be returning to play the titular Jones, a role he has embodied since the original 1981 movie.

Appearing alongside Mads Mikkelsen and Ford will be the English actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who has also appeared in Goodbye Christopher Robin(2017) and voiced L3-37 in Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) and Thomas Kretschmann, known for playing Baron Wolfgang von Strucker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans of the franchise will also, no doubt, be delighted to hear that John Williams will be returning to score the film. Williams is the composer responsible for writing the iconic Indiana Jones theme tune which has become synonymous with the whip wielding professor for the last four decades. Speaking with 'Collider', Mikkelsen had this to say about the upcoming role

"I'm very, very excited about it... I rewatched Raiders of the Lost Ark the other day, it is so well-done and so charming, and it's such great storytelling. So yes it's a great honor to be part of that franchise that I grew up with... I'm in a lucky position where they let me read the script before. And yes, it was everything I wished it to be, so that was just great."

Although the plot is being kept tightly under wraps, he did allude to the tone of the movie. It looks as if there will be room for Mikkelsen to have some fun and, like the others in the franchise, there will be sprinklings of humor thrown into the mix of the action and adventure audiences have come to expect from an 'Indy' movie.

"I do think I'm invited in to create a character, I think that everybody wants that. That's why they pick certain actors that they think can come up with certain things, and it will be a collaboration as it always is. Interesting enough, again a little like Riders of Justice, there is kind of a genre mix in Indiana Jones always. There is something that is a little larger-than-life, almost back to the 30s with a Peter Lorre kind of feel, and then you have Indiana Jones who kind of is a straight man. But he does produce a lot of funny and interesting things, but there are different character genres in some of those films."

A role in the Indiana Jones movie is another in a seemingly ever-growing list of franchises Mikkelsen has joined in recent years. The Danish actor first gained international attention in the James Bond hit Casino Royale﻿and has since played parts in properties from Marvel, Star Wars, Hannibal Lecter and more recently Harry Potter's Wizarding World when it was announced he was to be Johnny Depp's replacement in Fantastic Beasts 3. ﻿This news comes curtesy of Collider.