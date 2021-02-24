Confirmed at the end of last year, Harrison Ford will return as iconic adventuring archaeologist Indiana Jones one final time in Indiana Jones 5. While we do not yet know who, if anyone, from previous installments in the franchise will appear, one actor who would relish the opportunity is The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles star Sean Patrick Flanery. The actor somewhat unsurprisingly revealed that he would not be able to turn a role if asked, though he would never expect to walk in Ford's shoes.

"Man, I can probably count on one hand the amount of people that wouldn't want to do something that George Lucas originated. Being in a Harrison Ford film, I mean, that falls into that same Dexter category. But having said that, I mean, to me, Harrison Ford is Indiana Jones. You know what I mean? They've got my 20 bucks at the theater every time they put one of those out. Absolutely."

Though Sean Patrick Flanery states quite clearly that there is no Indiana Jones without Ford, Flanery has portrayed the character before in The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles. Airing on ABC from March 4, 1992, to July 24, 1993, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles explores the childhood and youthful adventures of the beloved character, with George Hall playing an elderly version of Jones for the bookends of most episodes, though the show was able to obtain the talents of Harrison Ford to bookend one episode.

While Flanery's time sporting the hat and whip did not end up with the cinematic legacy that Ford's did, it is nonetheless a cherished part of the Indiana Jones franchise for many, and no doubt a cameo or role for The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles star would be a welcome surprise for many Indy fans.

After going through development hell for some time, Disney finally confirmed that Indiana Jones 5 will undertake a thrilling adventure once more with Logan director James Mangold writing and directing. Not much is yet known about the direction of Indiana Jones 5, but Mangold has recently teased that the movie could be going for a 1960s setting saying, "The Velvet Underground are fucking great. That's it. That's my tweet. (Note -- I'm mentally living in 60's NYC right now cause that's where all the movies I'm working on take place.)" While this is far from confirmation, the timeline certainly tracks following 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull which dropped Indy in 1957.

Though there have been multiple rumors over the years that the mantle will eventually be passed on to another actor, Flanery is not the only one who believes Indiana Jones does not exist without Harrison Ford. "We are working on the script," Indiana Jones 5 producer Frank Marshall said last year. "There will only be one Indiana Jones and that's Harrison Ford. What I'm excited about with Jim [Mangold] is a great story. I think you see that in his movies like Ford Vs Ferrari. It's all about characters and telling a good story. So I'm excited to see what he comes up with. I haven't seen (the script) yet so I don't know what to tell you."

Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to hit theaters on July 29, 2022. As for Flanery, he can currently be seen in the martial arts drama Born a Champion. This comes to us from Pop Culture.