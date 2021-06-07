Indiana Jones is back! Harrison Ford has now been spotted on set for upcoming sequel Indiana Jones 5, with the actor seen wearing the intrepid archaeologist's iconic fatigues, including the beloved hat, as well as the now familiar surgical mask, as Ford, now 78 years old, gears up for one final adventure.

Exclusive Photo that we got right now!

Harrison Ford sighted on Set of Indiana Jones 5 pic.twitter.com/jVzTB25XIw — IJ Adventure Outpost (@IndianaJones_ch) June 7, 2021

"Exclusive Photo that we got right now! Harrison Ford sighted on Set of Indiana Jones 5," reads the caption, with fans sure to be very excited about seeing the actor in character once more, especially after so many setbacks plagued production on the upcoming fifth movie.

With filming now up and running (production is reportedly already a day behind according to some sources), we can expect to see a lot more from Indiana Jones 5 over the next few weeks. While plot details remain a closely guarded secret, though evidently not quite secret enough, ongoing rumors have surfaced suggesting that the franchise will be sent into outer space. While Indy himself may not blast into the cosmos, reports have now claimed that Indiana Jones 5 will reunite the adventurer with his old enemies the Nazis through their involvement in the 60s Space Race.

This fits with what we do know about the movie, with Mangold having teased that Indy's fifth adventure could be going for a 1960s setting saying, "The Velvet Underground are fucking great. That's it. That's my tweet. (Note -- I'm mentally living in 60's NYC right now cause that's where all the movies I'm working on take place.)" While this is far from confirmation, the timeline certainly tracks following 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull which dropped Indy in 1957.

Alongside Ford reprising the title role of Indiana Jones, director James Mangold recently rounded out the movie's supporting cast, recruiting several big names such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, and Boyd Holbrook to the ensemble. Mikkelsen, who is best known for his role as cinema's most charming serial killer in Hannibal, will reportedly play the villain of the piece, "a Nazi scientist enlisted into NASA by the United States government to work on the space agency's moon landing initiative."

Billions and Black Panther star Shaunette Renée Wilson has also now been announced as a member of the supporting cast, with the same sources stating that she will play Mikkelsen's "CIA handler responsible for "babysitting" the Nazi scientist turned NASA recruit." As well as Mikkelsen's Nazi bad guy, the movie will also include a female villain, described as "an evil and brutal killer," who will work alongside Mikkelsen's character.

So, it is looking increasingly likely that Indiana Jones 5 will indeed be related at least in some part to the real-life Operation Paperclip, a secret US intelligence programme which saw the United States recruit several German scientists, engineers, and technicians from former Nazi Germany at the end of World War II. Many of these personnel were former members, and some were former leaders, of the Nazi Party.

Filming on Indiana Jones 5 is currently underway in the United Kingdom, with production due to start rolling cameras at Pinewood and other locations around the area. Several other recently released set images have also emerged online, depicting a Nazi train and even a stuntman wearing a Harrison Ford mask, leading many to believe that a de-aged Indy will feature in the movie. Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to hit theaters on July 29, 2022. This comes to us from Twitter user IJ Adventure Outpost.