Harrison Ford is back in the hat, as the actor has been spotted alongside co-stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Antonia Banderas filming for the highly anticipated Indiana Jones 5.Production on the sequel is currently underway in Castellammare del Golfo, Italy, with Ford, Waller-Bridge and Banderas spotted in costume. The biggest reveal from set recently though has to be the introduction of time travel, with Harrison Ford strapped into a parachute belt alongside Roman gladiators. What exactly is happening here? Take a look at the most recent and intriguing images, which have fans asking quite a few questions.

Harrison Ford was spotted filming the upcoming movie #IndianaJones5 with Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Check out the new set photos! https://t.co/9u5d1qsIEw — JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 18, 2021

Some set photos from Indiana Jones 5. Looks like he is going back in time perhaps. pic.twitter.com/r7jOTBAhaV — Joshua Sexton (@Zero2Mars) October 15, 2021

Indiana Jones 5: Same scene, different outfits. Was this because of test and the final shootings or because of different time lines we will see in Indy 5? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/sEyDnxh5hv — adventure-gui.de (@adventure_guide) October 17, 2021

Indiana Jones 5 set pic (by Francesco Pallazollo) . How does this fit together?: A crashed WW2 plane, a small plane and roman?/greek?/atlantean? warriors with boats. Maybe there will be a sword & sandal movie filmset within the Indy5 movie?🤔 Doesn't feel like time travel to me. pic.twitter.com/5Mqe2scPyE — adventure-gui.de (@adventure_guide) October 15, 2021

Harrison Ford is once again sporting the iconic fatigues of Indiana, including his trusted hat and leather jacket, while Waller-Bridge looks equally ready for action in a simple white shirt which has been tied at the bottom. No doubt for action-hero related purposes. Sadly, the images only show us the back of Antonio Banderas (though this is somehow still enough to be charmed by the actor's presence), though it does show that his face will be covered by a bushy beard and unkempt hair.

While filming is now fully up and running on Indiana Jones 5, plot details remain a closely guarded secret, with fans relying on rumors which have surfaced to try and get some idea about what to expect. The speculation so far has suggested that the franchise will be sent into outer space...in a way. While the intrepid archaeologist himself is not likely to blast into the cosmos, reports have claimed that Indiana Jones 5 will reunite the adventurer with his old enemies the Nazis through their involvement in the 60s Space Race. Earlier images from filming have since confirmed the return of Indy's Nazi nemesis, as well as revealing a sequence involving a Nazi train and potentially a de-aged Harrison Ford.

The rumor mill has also churned out the suggestion that Phoebe Waller-Bridge's character is being set up to take over the franchise following the departure of Harrison Ford. Insiders have claimed that "Kathleen Kennedy, the Hollywood producer behind the franchise, is keen to make 'big, bold' changes - with few bigger than switching the lead character to a woman." Another source has since added that, "It would be a huge statement, and a great role for Phoebe." While this idea has been met with a decidedly mixed response, with Ford now 79-years old, a passing of the torch was bound to happen to eventually.

Logan and Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold is at the helm of Indiana Jones 5, with the filmmaker working from a script co-written by Mangold, Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth. Indiana Jones is one of the most beloved franchises of all time, and Mangold clearly knows this, with the director having already addressed early criticism head on.

"I understand wariness, I live it. I don't know if I'll make you happy," Mangold said to Indy fans on social media recently. "But my team & I will knock ourselves out trying to make something good. We admire the craft of the originals. I hope when you see real images, they'll look better to you than paparazzi shots from bushes." Mangold later added that "Maybe, just maybe, I won't let you down. I cherish old Hollywood pictures. Give me a little air to make the film. Then make your judgements, okay?"

Unfortunately, audiences will have to wait a little longer before judging James Mangold's efforts, with Disney pushing the Indiana Jones 5 release date back nearly a year, from July 29, 2022 to June 30, 2023. This comes to us from Just Jared.