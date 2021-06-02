After years of back and forth, Indiana Jones 5 is really, finally happening, with several newly revealed set photos confirming it once and for all. While the images do not show too much, they do reveal that everyone's favourite intrepid archaeologist will make use of practical sets as his adventures take him to an ancient ruinous castle.

While the images are far from the most exciting stuff, they will provide at least some excitement to those who have been waiting for Indiana Jones 5 to finally get going after so much time stuck in development hell. Hopefully these largely uneventful images from behind-the-scenes will be enough to tide them over for now...

The inclusion of a castle, and the reports that the sequel will be filming at Bamburgh Castle on the Northumberland coast in the United Kingdom later this month, even has some speculating that the set images could be confirmation that Indiana Jones 5 will make use of an intended opening scene that Steven Spielberg once had in mind for Indiana Jones & the Last Crusade. The sequence would have seen Indy face-off against a Scottish ghost named Baron Seamus Seagrove III while on vacation in Scotland, with these castle images and production schedules leading many to wonder whether the dust has been blown off this unused opening for use in Indiana Jones 5.

While not much has yet been revealed about the plot of Indiana Jones 5, director James Mangold (Logan) has since teased that the movie could be going for a 1960s setting saying, "The Velvet Underground are fucking great. That's it. That's my tweet. (Note -- I'm mentally living in 60's NYC right now cause that's where all the movies I'm working on take place.)" While this is far from confirmation, the timeline certainly tracks following 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull which dropped Indy in 1957 and saw him tackle all manner of villains in order to unearth the mystery behind the legendary crystal skulls.

Several potential details recently leaked online which claim that the beloved franchise will be sent into outer space, as Indy becomes involved in the Space Race. Though it does not sound like Indy himself will blast off into the stars, it seems that Indiana Jones 5 will reunite the adventurer with his old enemies the Nazis through their involvement in the 20th-century competition between the two Cold War adversaries, the Soviet Union and the United States as they battled to be the first to make it into space.

Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen, who was recently revealed to have joined the project as the villain, will reportedly play "a Nazi scientist enlisted into NASA by the United States government to work on the space agency's moon landing initiative." While this does remain a rumor for now, Mikkelsen is tailor-made for such a role, making the idea very plausible, and very exciting, indeed.

Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to hit theaters on July 29, 2022 and will once again see Harrison Ford reprise the iconic role, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson making up the supporting cast. These images were first shared on Reddit.