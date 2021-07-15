While Harrison Ford recuperates from his shoulder injury, filming on Indiana Jones 5 continues and has now given us a first look at Phoebe Waller-Bridge on set and the clearest sign that the bulk of the movie will be set in the 60s as previous reports suggested. The 36 year old was spotted heading along Cochrane Street in Glasgow, which has been turned into a version of New York around the time of the space race, wearing clothing straight from the swinging sixties. The Fleabag star was photographed in a pair of pinstriped bell bottoms, a burgundy coat, green shirt along with a skinny scarf, dark blue beret and some round shades.

While a quick glance would suggest that Phoebe Waller-Bridge was walking along the road with 79 year old Ford, moving among the yellow cabs, and other classic American vehicles including a red fire engine under a number of stars and stripes flags decking out the buildings, which is all set up to recreate the Big Apple in the days following the Apollo 11 spaceflight in 1969, even down the replacement of regular traffic lights with authentic yellow ones. However, Ford was not actually on set, and was being replaced in the shots by his body double, evidently to allow filming to continue as much according to plan without their indisposed lead.

Several hundred extras are thought to have been employed for the scenes to be filmed in Scotland, which is the third UK location for the movie after starting in the north east of England and then moving to London. While filming did raise some noise from residents while in the capital, the Scottish shoot seems to have gone mostly unnoticed so far, which will be a bonus for director James Mangold, who takes the helm from Steven Spielberg who has directed all previous outings of the intrepid archaeologist.

Speaking previously in a statement, Mangold said, "I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great film-makers. Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as himself."

While the main plot of the movie is being kept a secret for now, it was reported by Inside The Magic last month that the movie would be mostly set in the 1960s. The Illuminerdi followed up this report be adding that Mads Mikkelsen would be playing a Nazi scientist who is employed by the US Government to work on NASA's moon landing program. While we have seen images of Ford wearing motion capture dots on his face, and Nazi vehicles on set, suggesting that Ford will be de-aged for a section of the movie. With Mikkelsen being the key to bringing the Nazi enemy from the past, it is likely that the de-aged scenes will form some kind of prologue to the main part of the movie. Indiana Jones 5 will arrive in theaters in July 2022.

