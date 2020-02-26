A major shake-up is taking place behind the scenes with Indiana Jones 5. In something of a shocker, Steven Spielberg will no longer be directing the fifth installment of the iconic franchise he co-created alongside George Lucas. Instead, James Mangold, who recently helmed the Oscar-winning Best Picture nominee Ford vs. Ferrari, is said to be in line to take over the project, with Harrison Ford still attached to star.

According to multiple reports, Steven Spielberg decided to walk away from Indiana Jones 5 and it was his decision. The precise reasons weren't specifically revealed, but it's said that the filmmaker wanted to pass the franchise along to a new generation. Recently, Harrison Ford said that the project was facing "scheduling issues" in addition to "a few script things." Spielberg directed all four previous entries, with Harrison Ford returning as the iconic Indiana Jones, a character that will stand right alongside Han Solo as the role he is most remembered for. Spielberg is expected to remain on board as a "hands-on" producer.

Prior to the shake-up, it was expected that production would begin in a couple of months on the sequel. Whether or not a change in directors effects that remains to be seen. James Mangold is currently in talks for the job, but hasn't signed on the dotted line just yet. James Mangold is known for his work directing movies such as 3:10 to Yuma, Walk the Line and The Wolverine. He also helmed Logan, which went on to become a massive success and served as Hugh Jackman's final turn as Wolverine. Mangold is also currently set to helm a Bob Dylan biopic with Timothee Chalamet set to star. Mangold, additionally, was at one point attached to a Boba Fett Star Wars spin-off that never got off the ground.

Disney, which purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, initially announced plans for the Indy sequel in 2016. Since then, development has been a little rocky. The project has been delayed several times and has passed through the hands of several writers. Jonathan Kasda, son of Lawrence Kasdan, who wrote Raiders of the Lost Ark, was brought in to have a crack at it in 2018. More recently, {Kingdom of the Crystal Skull scribe David Koepp, who has collaborated with Steven Spielberg several times in the past, was brought back on board.

It's unclear at this time if James Mangold would bring in a new writer, if he would work from the existing script as is, or if he would take a pass at it himself. To date, the Indiana Jones movies have grossed $1.96 billion at the global box office since the franchise debuted in 1981. Disney currently has a July 9, 2021 release date set for Indiana Jones 5. Though, given this news, it seems quite likely that it could shift. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the situation are made available. This news comes to us via Variety.