Indiana Jones 5 is going to resolve a part of the iconic character's history. Harrison Ford revealed the news in a recent interview. Ford has been pretty open about his excitement for returning to the character and fans have been waiting a long time to get any sort of news about the upcoming sequel. It's been in development now for years and many were under the assumption that it just wasn't going to happen for various reasons.

Harrison Ford previously revealed that Indiana Jones 5 will begin shooting in the next two months. Now, he is giving us a little bit of insight about what we'll be in for when the movie hits theaters. Ford, isn't giving anything away, but it seems like a pretty significant thing to bring up for his character. He explains.

"Well, I'm not going to share the story with you because that doesn't seem like a good idea. But we'll see new developments in his life, his relationship. We'll see part of his history resolved."

What part of Doctor Jones' history are we going to see resolved in Indiana Jones 5? This could very well have something to do with Karen Allen's Marion character, but Harrison Ford did not clarify. Could Short Round make an appearance? We haven't seen or heard from him since Temple of Doom. Whatever the case may be, Ford is pretty happy with the script. "It's a very good script. I'm looking forward to it," he said. That script was most recently worked on by Jonathan Kasdan. Hopefully we'll get some more information in the coming months.

Harrison Ford also recently returned to the Star Wars franchise for a surprise role in The Rise of Skywalker. Many fans thought he could return, but wondered how J.J. Abrams would pull it off. It most certainly was not a Force Ghost, because Ford doesn't know or even care what that is. Instead, he's back in the memory of Ben Solo for a touching father and son scene. When asked why he came back to the franchise, Ford indicated that Abrams can be very persuasive, while also noting that he wanted to help push the story of Adam Driver's Solo character.

Indiana Jones is all set to open in theaters on July 9th, 2021. With Harrison Ford turning 77-years old this year, it's going to be great to see him back in the legendary fedora again. The actor is really excited to get back into the role, so let's hope he doesn't get injured like he did while making 2015's The Force Awakens. There's no Millennium Falcons in the Indiana Jones franchise, so he should be totally fine. The interview with Harrison Ford was originally conducted by IGN. Ford can be seen in theaters later this week in The Call of the Wild.