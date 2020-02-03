Indiana Jones 5 is still happening, and it's in no danger of being a reboot. This, according to Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy. This project has been on the books for some time, but it's taken years to get off the ground and has suffered several delays. But director Steven Spielberg is on board to revisit his most iconic franchise, with Harrison Ford set to reprise one of his most iconic roles.

Kathleen Kennedy was recently a guest at the BAFTA Awards and was asked to provide an update on the status of Indiana Jones 5 during a red carpet interview. While much remains mysterious, the producer assured the movie is still happening and that they're currently trying to get the script in a place they're happy with. Here's what Kennedy had to say about it.

"We're working away, getting the script where we want it to be and then we'll be ready to go. Harrison Ford will be involved. It's not a reboot, it's a continuation ... [Harrison] can't wait."

When last we heard, David Koepp had been brought back on board to rewrite the script for the long-awaited Harrison Ford sequel. It seems getting the story hammered down has been something of an issue. Koepp, who also penned Jurassic Park and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, was the first writer brought on board when the project was in the early stages in 2016. At one point, Solo: A Star Wars Story writer Jon Kasdan was brought in to do a rewrite. Then, the studio circled back to Koepp. Whether or not he's still the one who is trying to whip the script into shape, or if someone else has been brought in, hasn't been clarified at this time.

Steven Spielberg recently finished filming his West Side Story remake, which is set to arrive in theaters later this year. It had previously been reported that Lucasfilm was looking to begin filming the sequel in April of this year. Whether or not that's still going to happen remains to be seen. If they can get the script locked down, it seems Spielberg and Harrison Ford are free enough to make it happen. Ford, for what it's worth, will be turning 78 in July.

The last installment, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, was released in 2008. It was met with a decent response from critics, but fans largely rejected the fourth installment. It was, however, a major financial success, grossing $786 million at the global box office. To date, across four entries, the franchise has grossed $1.9 billion worldwide. At present, Disney has Indiana Jones 5 set to release on July 9, 2021. We'll have to wait and see if that date sticks. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via the BBC.