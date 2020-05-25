Producer Frank Marshall has just provided an Indiana Jones 5 update. He also took some time to praise the sequel's director, James Mangold. When the movie was first officially announced, Steven Spielberg was once again going to be behind the camera. However, that later changed and Mangold was brought on board to take his place, which has made some Indiana Jones fans nervous.

When it comes down to it, James Mangold is the right director for Indiana Jones 5, according to Frank Marshall, who has been with the franchise since the beginning. When asked why Mangold fits so well, Marshall says, "His love of the franchise. He's a wonderful filmmaker. I think he also has a relationship with Harrison. It was all of the right pieces coming together, at the right time."

For fans who are worried about straying too far, Marshall adds, "Steven is staying on as a producer, so we've got the best of everything."

As for the Indiana Jones 5 writing process, Frank Marshall provided a blunt answer. "It just started," he said. The world is in a weird spot at the moment, so it's no mystery as to why things are barely starting to get off of the ground on the long-awaited sequel. But, the studio and crew are all looking to make sure safety is the first concern once they are able to begin production. Marshall explains.

"The number one thing, obviously, is the safety of everybody - the cast, the crew, and all of us. So, we're looking at the guidelines that are coming slowly, from the health experts and the studios and the different parts of the business, and we're just trying to incorporate everything, so we can move forward and be safe. It's going to obviously slow things down, so we're trying to adjust."

"You won't see a lot of big crowd scenes, for example, for a while. There won't be any more craft service, so maybe that'll be good for people, in keeping more fit. It's a moving target right now. There are a lot of people working on the solutions, to be able to work and be safe."

Indiana Jones 5 has been pushed back more than once, and it could very well happen again. The entertainment industry has been shut down since the middle of March and is only now showing some signs of getting back to work, albeit overseas. James Cameron is returning to work on Avatar 2 this week in New Zealand, which is pretty big news. Other productions will likely follow suit within the next few weeks and months.

For now, Indiana Jones 5 is still scheduled to open in theaters in December 2022. Production will more than likely start early next year, though that is far from being officially confirmed at the moment. Basically, it looks like time will tell when the sequel will be hitting the big screen. The interview with Frank Marshall was originally conducted by Collider.