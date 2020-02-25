Harrison Ford is one actor who is no stranger to blockbuster franchises throughout his career. During an interview promoting his new film The Call of the Wild, the veteran actor weighed in on lessons he learned from the success of the MCU franchise and how he hopes to apply them to the planned Indiana Jones 5.

"I don't really want to give them what they want to see, I want to give them something they didn't anticipate. They are used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit. Certainly, the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of a success of worked the other way around, they killed it! Well, we're not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we are in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. We've got some scheduling issues and a few script things to do but we are determined to get it right before we get it made."

Certainly welcome news for fans of the Indiana Jones franchise, who have been burned in the past, particularly by the fourth Indiana Jones movie which was widely criticized for failing to capture the spirit of the original trilogy. There were concerns in certain fan quarters that the studio saw the series as nothing but a cash cow and would continue to pump out one sub-standard film in the franchise after another, and even bring in a new actor to play Jones.

These fears had previously been negated by Harrison Ford, with him asserting that he will continue to be the one to play the adventurous archeologist, and the character will retire along with him. And now it seems the actor is keeping a close eye on developments for the fifth Indy movie with a view to make sure it is something that fans can be surprised as well as entertained by.

The reference to Marvel's success is yet another example of the powerful hold the MCU has over the imaginations of Hollywood studios. There have been multiple attempts to replicate Marvel's success with other cinematic universes, like Universal's Dark Universe consisting of Dracula, The Werewolf and their sinister ilk, Legendary's Monsterverse featuring Godzilla and his kaiju cronies, and of course, the DCEU.

None of these universes have managed to maintain the kind of consistent success that the MCU enjoys, so it is understandable that Marvel's cinematic universe would now be considered the gold standard against which to measure the success of other franchises.

Ford himself has managed to stay out of the MCU up to this point, but interestingly the MCU has already tipped its hat to Indiana Jones in the past. Fans of the original Guardians of the Galaxy will remember that the leader of the Guardians, Peter Quill, was a galaxy hopping bounty hunter with more than a few similarities to Jones. In fact, the very first scene in the film, where Quill enters an alien temple to retrieve an infinity stone, was a reworking of the famous scene in Raiders of the Lost Ark where Indy retrieves a golden idol from a similar-looking location. This story originated at Hey U Guys.