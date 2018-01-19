Indiana Jones 5 is likely next for director Steven Spielberg. The legendary director is 71-years-old and isn't showing any signs of slowing down. This year, he put his Oscar contender The Post together very quickly and he's also got Ready Player One, which represents a return to blockbuster filmmaking for Spielberg, hitting theaters in March. Now, as those projects wind down, he's lining up his next job and, reportedly, there's a very good chance it will be Indiana Jones 5 which, surprisingly, could be followed up be a remake of West Side Story.

Starting with Indiana Jones 5, it was announced some time ago that Steven Spielberg was going to return to the director's chair for the new installment, with Harrison Ford returning to star once more as the iconic action hero. Disney has already dated the movie for July 20, 2020, which was pushed back from its original July 19, 2019, date. That being the case, it would make sense for Spielberg to make that his next project, which is the indication in a new report from Deadline. Harrison Ford isn't getting any younger, so the sooner the better.

However, the report does note that, "if one hits him like a lightning bolt," he could squeeze in another movie before tackling Indiana Jones 5. He would have to work quickly to get two movies done and still make that release date, but if anyone can do it, it's Steven Spielberg. He made Jurassic Park and Schindler's List one after the other and those both turned out to be massively successful. So it's conceivable that he could squeeze in one more movie before getting back to direct an Indiana Jones movie for a fifth time.

David Koepp wrote the script for Indiana Jones 5, which may make some nervous as he's the one who wrote Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Though, it's doubtful Steven Spielberg and Disney are going to get together and make another movie that fans really dislike. Beyond that, this report reveals that Spielberg is also very eager to remake West Side Story, which is said to be his "dream project." It doesn't sound like that will come before Indy 5, but it's on his radar and is in development.

Tony Kushner has reportedly been working on the script for this new version of West Side Story. The original was released in 1961 and is one of the most iconic musicals ever made. Spielberg directing a musical in an age when La La Land was a massive hit sounds like something that Hollywood could get behind. Another project he was eyeing was The Kidnapping Of Edgardo Mortara, which is an adaptation of the David Kertzer novel, but that project cooled off a bit after he had trouble casting the role of a young Jewish boy central to the story. Mark Rylance and Oscar Isaac are attached to the project. Deadline makes it clear that nothing is final right now and that something else could catch the director's eye in the meantime.