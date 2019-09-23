The situation with Indiana Jones 5 just got a whole lot more interesting. Is that good or bad? For now, it's a bit tough to say. But a new writer has boarded the seemingly troubled project. Or, to be more accurate, an old writer has once again circled back to the sequel after having already taken a turn trying to pen the fifth installment of the beloved franchise. And that writer is none other than David Koepp.

For those who may not know David Koepp by name, he's collaborated with Steven Spielberg several times in the past on movies like Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and, most importantly as it relates to this story, the much-maligned Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Koepp has also penned movies such as Spider-Man, Stir of Echoes and The Mummy. Originally, Koepp was brought on board to pen Indy 5 back in 2016, shortly after the project was announced, only to leave some time later.

Once he departed, Solo: A Star Wars Story writer Jon Kasdan was brought in to see if he could work some magic and crack the code on this one. Not long after that, we heard reports that Dan Fogelman of This Is Us fame had been tapped to take a crack at it. Now, David Koepp, in a recent interview while promoting his new book Cold Storage, revealed that he's writing Indiana Jones 5 again. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I actually am again. I'm working on it again. We're still trying. And I think we've got a good idea this time. We'll see."

Clearly, Steven Spielberg, Lucasfilm and the various writers are having a tough time cracking the right story for what will presumably be Harrison Ford's final turn as the iconic hero. David Koepp seems at least somewhat confident here that they've managed to hammer something down. But it's more than a bit peculiar that two other writers couldn't get things figured out, paving the way for Koepp to make his way back to the project. Granted, blockbusters like this often go through a lengthy development process, but given what happened last time around with this franchise, and considering that Koepp was credited with the story, it's worth at least raising an eyebrow over.

When last we heard, filming was set to begin on the long-awaited sequel in April 2020. Aside from the fact that Harrison Ford, at the ripe young age of 77, will return once more as Dr. Jones, not much else has been revealed. Steven Spielberg is currently filming his West Side Story remake and once he's done with that, he's turning his attention back to this project. Indiana Jones 5 is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 9, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Den of Geek.