While the world continues to reel from the death of James Bond star Sean Connery, old interviews with the Hollywood icon are now being unearthed, with one revealing that he did once discuss a return to acting. Rather than making a comeback as 007, Connery once said that it would have been another of his more iconic roles that would have brought him back to the spotlight, that of Dr. Henry Jones in the Indiana Jones franchise.

"If anything could have pulled me out of retirement, it would have been an Indiana Jones film. But in the end, retirement is just too damned much fun... I love working with Steven and George [Lucas], and it goes without saying that it is an honour to have Harrison as my son."

Connery joined the beloved action-adventure franchise in 1989's Indiana Jones & the Last Crusade, which follows the intrepid archaeologist tracking down his estranged father, played by Connery, who has disappeared while looking for the Holy Grail. Indiana embarks on a journey to rescue him before those pesky Nazis get to him first.

The combination of Sean Connery and Harrison Ford as father and son is one of the most charming pairings in movie history, and no doubt fans would have loved to see the actor return to the role. Sadly, this was not to be, with Connery enjoying retirement far too much following his nightmarish experience filming 2003's comic book adaptation, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, a movie that will forever be remembered as forcing Connery to abandon Hollywood.

Connery passed away in his sleep on October 31st at age 90. His widow, Micheline Roquebrune, has recently disclosed a few more details about the actor's diminishing health, revealing that the actor was tragically suffering with dementia.

Friends and co-stars have since paid tribute to the acting legend, with Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford saying in a heartfelt statement, "He was my father... not in life... but in Indy 3. You don't know pleasure until someone pays you to take Sean Connery for a ride in the sidecar of a Russian motorcycle bouncing along a bumpy, twisty mountain trail and getting to watch him squirm. God we had fun - if he's in heaven, I hope they have golf courses. Rest in peace dear friend."

Director George Lucas also took some time to honor the actor saying, "Sir Sean Connery, through his talent and drive, left an indelible mark in cinematic history," Lucas' statement read. "His audiences spanned generations, each with favorite roles he played. He will always hold a special place in my heart as Indy's dad. With an air of intelligent authority and sly sense of comedic mischief, only someone like Sean Connery could render Indiana Jones immediately into boyish regret or relief through a stern fatherly chiding or rejoiceful hug. I'm thankful for having had the good fortune to have known and worked with him. My thoughts are with his family."

Sean Connery is survived by his wife, his son Jason and his brother, Neil. These comments appeared on the BBC.