Harrison Ford and George Lucas have taken some time to pay tribute to the late great Sean Connery. The iconic actor, and first James Bond, passed away over the weekend at the age of 90. Connery's wife of 45 years, Micheline Roquebrune, revealed that the actor had been suffering from dementia, noting that he "was not able to express himself" in the months leading up to his death. "It was no life for him," Roquebrune said. "At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful."

Harrison Ford and Sean Connery shared the big screen in 1989's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Connery played Henry Jones, Sr., Indiana Jones' father in the movie. The pairing was the only thing that Steven Spielberg could think of when getting the sequel cast, and he ended up getting his way. Ford had this to say about working with Connery.

"He was my father... not in life... but in Indy 3. You don't know pleasure until someone pays you to take Sean Connery for a ride in the sidecar of a Russian motorcycle bouncing along a bumpy, twisty mountain trail and getting to watch him squirm. God we had fun - if he's in heaven, I hope they have golf courses. Rest in peace dear friend."

George Lucas co-wrote Indiana Jones & the Last Crusade and he was ecstatic to have Sean Connery on board. By the late 80s, Connery was already a cinematic legend, so it was a big deal for Lucas and Spielberg to get him in the movie as Indiana Jones' father. In real-life, Connery was actually only 12 years older than Ford. You can read what Lucas had to say about working with Connery below.

"Sir Sean Connery, through his talent and drive, left an indelible mark in cinematic history. His audiences spanned generations, each with favorite roles he played. He will always hold a special place in my heart as Indy's dad. With an air of intelligent authority and sly sense of comedic mischief, only someone like Sean Connery could render Indiana Jones immediately into boyish regret or relief through a stern fatherly chiding or rejoiceful hug. I'm thankful for having had the good fortune to have known and worked with him. My thoughts are with his family."

There are not many actors who could have pulled off playing the father of a character like Indiana Jones, but Sean Connery made it seem as if he and Harrison Ford were actually related in real-life. Back in 2006, George Lucas spoke about wanting to get the actor involved with what ended up becoming 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. "I would love him to be in the next Indiana Jones... maybe I can push him into it," Lucas said.

Sean Connery did not end up having a role in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Connery announced his retirement from acting in 2006, noting a disillusionment with the "idiots now making films in Hollywood." In 2007, the actor denied rumors that he would appear in the fourth Indiana Jones installment, declaring, "retirement is just too much damned fun." Harrison Ford and George Lucas' tributes to Sean Connery were first announced by The Hollywood Reporter.