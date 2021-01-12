Surprise! We are getting an Indiana Jones video game. The surprise announcement was made by gaming studio Bethesda, known for their work on the Fallout series, who have partnered with the newly-announced Lucasfilm Games for the project. For the time being, details are light, but we do have a brief teaser trailer to get fans hyped for the upcoming game.

A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, @MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with @LucasfilmGames. It'll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news! — Bethesda (@bethesda) January 12, 2021

Bethesda made the announcement on Twitter by releasing a 30-second teaser. No caption. No title card. The contents were enough to give it away. We see some books, an old typewriter and other items that are reminiscent of Harrison Ford's Dr. Jones. But when we get to the bullwhip and the iconic theme music cuts in, there is no question as to what we are looking at. Luckily, the studio shared a follow-up tweet to confirm the news. The statement reads as follows.

Todd Howard is the creative director of Bethesda Game Studios and will oversee the new video game as an executive producer. Light though the details may be for now, we know this will be an original story. It won't be retelling the tale of Raiders of the Lost Ark, for example. This will be something brand new for fans to enjoy. Pete Hines, SVP of Global Marketing for Bethesda, had this to say.

"Todd is a lifelong Indy fan, and has been trying for over a decade to make this game. He's beyond excited to work with the award-winning MachineGames team, a perfect fit for Indy."

The surprise reveal comes a day after Disney announced the formation of Lucasfilm Games. Lucasfilm, which controls both the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, now has a dedicated video game studio that will be home to all future gaming projects. The announcement leaned heavily on the idea that this would be used for Star Wars. So Indiana Jones comes as an even larger surprise. But not an unwelcome one. There are plenty of Star Wars video games, yet surprisingly few following the whip-cracking adventurer. Aside from the LEGO games, the last game to feature the character was Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings, which was released in 2009, more than a decade ago.

What remains unclear is if Harrison Ford will reprise his role for the game, or if they will get another actor to fill those big shoes. In the meantime, Ford is preparing to suit up as Indy once again on the silver screen, with Indiana Jones 5 still on the way. Steven Spielberg, for the first time in the history of the franchise, won't be directing, with James Mangold (Logan) taking the helm. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. You can check out the announcement from the Bethesda Twitter account.