Vertical Entertainment has released the first trailer for Bella Thorne's Infamous. Thorne stars alongside Jake Manley as they're characters go viral for committing crimes across the country. The movie has been described as a social media thriller with some Bonnie and Clyde vibes. Infamous will skip theaters and premiere Digitally and on VOD starting on June 12th.

Infamous stars Bella Thorne as Arielle, who is a down on her luck dreamer, longing for popularity. Dean (Jake Manley) is an ex-con working for his abusive father. The two have an instant connection, but after the accidental death of Dean's father, they are forced on the run. In order to sustain their trip, the two are relegated to robbing gas stations and small shops. In an attempt to gain social media clout, Arielle livestreams their robberies. The two become a modern day viral Bonnie & Clyde steam-rolling towards a tragic ending.

Infamous is directed by Joshua Caldwell, who says that the movie is set to "explore the lengths people will go to achieve relevance in the wild world of social media." "What better vehicle for this than Bella Thorne?" asks the director. Thorne has carved out quite the niche for herself and boasts an Instagram following of over 23 million people. "She's a boundary-pushing, driving force online and off, and her performance elevates this film into a neon candy adrenaline thrill ride," says the director.

Bella Thorne has been doing a lot with her creativity over the past few years. In addition to acting, she stepped behind the camera for her directorial debut late last year for She & Him. Thorne couldn't find a traditional studio to put out the movie, so she worked with popular adult site Pornhub to get the project made and put in front of millions of eyes. The director/actress received praise for the story and her directorial work, which means she will likely be doing it again in the near future. However, it's unclear if she'll choose to work with Pornhub again or if she'll use a traditional studio.

In addition to Bella Thorne and Jake Manley, Infamous also stars Amber Riley (Glee), Marisa Coughlan (Super Troopers), and Billy Blair (Alita: Battle Angel), and is written and directed by Joshua Caldwell (South Beach). From the looks of the trailer, Thorne is taking on a bit of her own persona in terms of the social media world. While her character longs for acceptance from the world, Thorne has her every move and social media post scrutinized by the 23 million people who follow her on Instagram alone. Hopefully some of those followers go check out Infamous when it premieres next month. You can check out the trailer for the movie above, thanks to the Vertical Entertainment YouTube channel.