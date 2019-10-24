Neill Blomkamp is finally getting back behind the camera for a new feature and this time, he's making a horror movie. The District 9 filmmaker has lined up his next project, which is titled Inferno and has Taylor Kitsch (John Carter, Waco) attached to star. Production is expected to get underway in early 2020.

According to a new report, AGC Studios has stepped in to back Inferno. It was revealed by Neill Blomkamp back in August that he was no longer set to direct RoboCop Returns, the planned sequel to Paul Verhoeven's 1987 sci-fi classic. Instead, Blomkamp said he was moving onto a horror movie. Though, at the time, no details were revealed. Blomkamp had this to say about the project in a statement.

"I am very excited to be getting behind the camera and making Inferno with AGC. The film is filled with themes and concepts that I find deeply fascinating, I feel lucky to be shooting it."

Inferno is said to center on a cop (Taylor Kitsch) who is assigned to investigate a seemingly ordinary murder (as far as murders go) in the desert of New Mexico. As the FBI arrives, his suspicions that something bigger is at play are confirmed, and that thing may even prove to be extraterrestrial in nature. On the hunt for a killer, this cop is brought face-to-face with a humanoid beast that will stop at nothing to take out the lone witness to the crime. Stuart Ford, head of AGC Studios, had this to say in a statement.

Related: Inferno Trailer Has Tom Hanks' Robert Langdon Saving the World

"Over the last decade Neill Blomkamp has proven himself to be one of the most innovative creators of science fiction cinema in the world and I'm convinced that Inferno is going to break new ground and take Neill's body of work to even greater heights."

Neill Blomkamp burst onto the scene a decade ago with his feature directorial debut District 9 the critically-heralded sci-fi flick went on to earn a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars and earned $210 million at the global box office, working from a comparatively small $30 million. His next movie, Elysium, was a modest success that was hampered by its large budget. Blomkamp's most recent feature was 2015's Chappie, which underperformed and did not find a great deal of critical love.

For a time, the director was also trying to make his version of Alien 5 happen, which was eventually scrapped when Ridley Scott decided to make Alien: Covenant. Blomkamp has since been directing a series of shorts for his own Oats Studios. Some of Taylor Kitsch's recent credits include American Assassin and 21 Bridges, which arrives later this year. Kitsch is also known for his roles in Friday Night Lights, True Detective season 2 and X-Men Origins: Wolverine, in which, he played fan-favorite mutant Gambit. Inferno does not yet have a release date set. This news comes to us via Deadline.