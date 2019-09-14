With production beginning at the end of the month, casting announcements for Paramount's action thriller Infinite have continued to roll in. The hilarious comedy writer and actor Jason Mantzoukas has joined the cast opposite Mark Wahlberg, Dylan O'Brien and Rupert Friend. Details about Mantzoukas' role are still being kept under wraps, however, but his presence is likely a welcome one.

Infinite comes from director Antoine Fuqua (Southpaw) and a script by Ian Shorr (Splinter). The project is an adaptation of D. Eric Maikranz's 2009 novel The Reincarnationist Papers. It follows Evan Michaels, played by Mark Wahlberg (Instant Family, Mile 22), who suffers from schizophrenia. In a world where near-immortal men and women, known as "the infinite," are reincarnated over the centuries, Michaels discovers that his hallucinations are in fact visions of memories from his past lives. So, when he meets a secret society of people that can remember all of their own lives, he attempts to join.

Jason Mantzoukas is the latest casting announcement to come out of Paramount after Chiwetel Ejiofor was identified as the film's villain who is bent on stopping the reincarnation process. It's likely The Long Dumb Road star will serve as comic relief in the sci-fi flick, and I for one, can't wait to see him play off of a serious Wahlberg.

Manzoukas is known for his off-beat, insane characters that have popped up on the small screen in reoccurring roles in Big Mouth, The League, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Good Place as well as brief appearances in I'm Sorry, No Activity, Kroll Show, Modern Family, Transparent, Broad City and Parks and Recreation, among others.

He's no stranger to feature films either. He can most recently be seen in John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum and Sundance International Film Festival premierer The Long Dumb Road. He also had roles in film like The House, The Dictator, How To Be Single, Sleeping With Other People and Neighbors.

Aside from acting, Mantzoukas has racked up some writing credits as well. He co-wrote the Mr. Neighbor's House and Mr. Neighbor's House 2 specials as well as the feature comedy starring Ice Cube and Kevin Hart, Ride Along. His popular podcast How Did This Get Made? currently has a sold-out nationwide tour. He co-hosts alongside June Diane Raphael and Paul Scheer.

Infinite is produced by Wahlberg, Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, John Zaozirny, Stephen Levinson and Mark Huffam with executive producers Fuqua, Mark Vahradian and Raphael Crohn. Along with Mantzoukas, Wahlberg, O'Brien and Friend, Sophie Cookson, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson and Kae Alexander also star. The sci-fi film originally had Avengers: Endgame and Knives Out actor Chris Evans heading the project, but Paramount announced Wahlberg as his replacement over the summer. No other details were given, but the project seems to be moving along smoothly now as news continues to flow. Be sure to check back with us as more casting announcements are made in the coming days.

The project begins production in London later this month and is set to hit theaters on August 7, 2020. This news comes to us via Deadline.