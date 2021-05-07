Another major release will skip theaters and go straight to streaming instead, this time its Mark Wahlberg and The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua's sci-fi action flick, Infinite, which will now premiere on Paramount+ in June 2021. Due to the ongoing global situation, big studio releases moving away from the traditional theatrical release and opting instead for a streaming one has become a familiar site over the past year.

Based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers, Infinite follows Mark Wahlberg as Evan McCauley, "a guy who is haunted daily by skills he has never learned and the memories of places he's never visited." Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, he is rescued by a secret group whose members call themselves "Infinites."

They reveal to him that his memories are real - but they are from multiple past lives. The Infinites bring Evan McCauley into their extraordinary world, where a gifted few are given the ability to be reborn with their memories and knowledge accumulated over centuries. With critical secrets buried in his past, Evan must work with the Infinites to unlock the answers in his memories in a race against time to save humanity from one of their own (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who seeks to destroy it.

Ian Shorr has adapted the screenplay, with Todd Stein writing the screen story from D. Eric Maikranz 2009 novel, with Infinite set to star an all-star including Chiwetel Ejiofor as Ted, Sophie Cookson as Tammy, Dylan O'Brien as Heinrich Treadway, Rupert Friend as Bathurst, Jason Mantzoukas as Peabody, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Kovic, Tom Hughes as Abel, Wallis Day as Shin, Toby Jones as Kent, Liz Carr as Garrick, Kae Alexander as Trace alongside Mark Wahlberg in the lead.

Infinite had originally been set for a theatrical release back in August 2020, but the movie was one of many that faced delays, being pushed back to May 2021. It suffered more delays shortly after this date change, moving to September 2021 after horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II was moved to the May 2021 slot. Evidently, the studio grew tired of all the reshuffling to keep up with other releases, moving Infinite to a streaming release instead, no doubt as part of their push towards Paramount+ projects. So, once again, Infinite will now be released on Paramount+ in June 2021.

Skipping over theaters in favor of streaming is likely to become more commonplace for Paramount, with Infinite following in the footsteps of The SpongeBobSquarepants Movie: Sponge on the Run, which was recently moved to an exclusive streaming debut as part of the studio's attempts to bolster the Paramount+ library.

Infinite's change in release plan was confirmed by ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish, who also teased a "Mountain of Movies" coming to Paramount+. The streamer's library will reportedly add an additional 1,000 movies, including such beloved cinematic ventures as The Avengers, Skyfall, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol,Rocketman, Sonic the Hedgehog and many more. Paramount+ will also start moving towards original material in the vein of Netflix, with such movies as a new Paranormal Activity and The In Between due to debut before the end of the year. This comes to us from Deadline.