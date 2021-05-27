Following the recent news that Director Antonie Fuqua's upcoming sci-fi action flick, Infinite, will skip theaters and head straight to streaming, a release date has now been set with the movie debuting exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 10. Starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor, Infinite should provide audiences with plenty of twists, turns, and explosions in this adaptation of D. Eric Maikranz 2009 novel The Reincarnationist Papers. The release date was made official courtesy of ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish, who revealed the new date during the conglom's first-quarter earnings call.

Mark Wahlberg stars as Evan McCauley, a man who has skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited haunt his daily life. Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, Evan is sought by a secret group that call themselves 'Infinites,' revealing to him that his memories may be real-but they are from multiple past lives. The Infinites bring Evan into their extraordinary world, where a gifted few are given the ability to be reborn with their memories and knowledge accumulated over centuries. With critical secrets buried in his past, Evan must work with the Infinites to unlock the answers in his memories in a race against time to save humanity from one of their own, Chiwetel Ejiofor's villain, who seeks to end all life to stop what he views as the cursed, endless cycle of reincarnation.

Ian Shorr has adapted the screenplay for director Antoine Fuqua, with Todd Stein writing the screen story from D. Eric Maikranz 2009 novel, with Infinite set to star an all-star cast including Sophie Cookson as Tammy, Dylan O'Brien as Heinrich Treadway, Rupert Friend as Bathurst, Jason Mantzoukas as Peabody, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Kovic, Tom Hughes as Abel, Wallis Day as Shin, Toby Jones as Kent, Liz Carr as Garrick, Kae Alexander as Trace alongside Mark Wahlberg in the lead and Chiwetel Ejiofor as the mastermind baddie.

Infinite had originally been set for a theatrical release back in August 2020, but the movie was one of many that faced delays, being pushed back to May 2021. It suffered more delays shortly after this date change, moving to September 2021 after the recently released horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II was moved to the May 2021 slot. Evidently, the studio grew tired of all the reshuffling to keep up with other releases, moving Infinite to a streaming release instead, no doubt as part of their push towards Paramount+ projects.

Skipping a traditional theaterical release in favor of streaming is likely to become more commonplace for Paramount, along with the other major studios, with Infinite following in the footsteps of such big releases as The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie: Sponge on the Run, which was recently moved to an exclusive streaming debut as part of the studio's attempts to bolster the Paramount+ library.

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish recently teased a "Mountain of Movies" coming to Paramount+, with plans in place for the streamer's library to reportedly add an additional 1,000 movies, including such beloved cinematic ventures as The Avengers, Skyfall, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, Rocketman, Sonic the Hedgehog and many more. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.