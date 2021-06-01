Mark Wahlberg is a reincarnated action hero in the first trailer for director Antoine Fuqua's Infinite, which hit Paramount+ this summer. There are shoot-outs, car chases and explosions aplenty as Wahlberg slowly discovers that he has been reincarnated multiple times, joining the ranks of a secret group of other "Infinites" out to save the world.

Loosely adapted from D. Eric Maikranz's 2009 novel The Reincarnationist Papers, Infinite finds Mark Wahlberg as Evan McCauley, a man with skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited haunt his daily life. Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, Evan is sought by a secret group that call themselves "Infinites," revealing to him that his memories may be real-but they are from multiple past lives.

The Infinites bring Evan into their extraordinary world, where a gifted few are given the ability to be reborn with their memories and knowledge accumulated over centuries. With critical secrets buried in his past, Evan must work with the Infinites to unlock the answers in his memories in a race against time to save humanity from one of their own (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who seeks to end all life to stop what he views as the cursed, endless cycle of reincarnation.

While Infinite looks like pretty standard stuff for Mark Wahlberg, with the actor able to apply his patented confused look throughout, the action movie outing looks to feature another intense performance from Chiwetel Ejiofor, whose talents are often more than enough to elevate this kind of material.

Ian Shorr has adapted the screenplay for director Antoine Fuqua, with Todd Stein writing the screen story from D. Eric Maikranz 2009 novel, with Infinite set to star an all-star cast including Sophie Cookson as Tammy, Dylan O'Brien as Heinrich Treadway, Rupert Friend as Bathurst, Jason Mantzoukas as Peabody, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Kovic, Tom Hughes as Abel, Wallis Day as Shin, Toby Jones as Kent, Liz Carr as Garrick, Kae Alexander as Trace alongside Mark Wahlberg in the lead and Chiwetel Ejiofor as the mastermind baddie.

Infinite had originally been set for a theatrical release back in August 2020, but the movie was one of many that faced delays, being pushed back to May 2021. It suffered more delays shortly after this date change, moving to September 2021 after the recently released horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II was moved to the May 2021 slot. Evidently, the studio grew tired of all the reshuffling to keep up with other releases, moving Infinite to a streaming release instead, no doubt as part of their push towards Paramount+ projects.

With an intriguing and rather unique hook providing plenty of excuses for Mark Wahlberg to erupt into Jason Bourne-style exploits, Infinite should offer more than enough action and excitement for audiences at home when the movie hits streaming later this month. Infinite is scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ on June 10, 2021.

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish recently teased a push towards streaming releases, revealing that a "Mountain of Movies" is coming to Paramount+, with plans in place for the streamer's library to reportedly add an additional 1,000 movies, including such beloved cinematic ventures as The Avengers, Skyfall, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, Rocketman, Sonic the Hedgehog and many more. This comes to us courtesy of One Media.