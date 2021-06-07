It's Mark Wahlberg versus Chiwetel Ejiofor in the second and likely final trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ sci-fi action flick, Infinite. The pair will punch, shoot and chase each other throughout the movie as members of an elite group who are able to master skills through reincarnation, with the story beginning with the lonely Evan McCauley discovering that his hallucinations are actually visions from past lives.

Loosely adapted from D. Eric Maikranz's 2009 novel The Reincarnationist Papers, Infinite finds Mark Wahlberg as Evan McCauley, a man with skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited haunt his daily life. Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, Evan is sought by a secret group that call themselves "Infinites," revealing to him that his memories may be real-but they are from multiple past lives.

The Infinites bring Evan into their extraordinary world, where a gifted few are given the ability to be reborn with their memories and knowledge accumulated over centuries. With critical secrets buried in his past, Evan must work with the Infinites to unlock the answers in his memories in a race against time to save humanity from one of their own (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who seeks to end all life to stop what he views as the cursed, endless cycle of reincarnation.

Directed by The Equalizer and Training Day filmmaker Antoine Fuqua, Infinite has been adapted for the screen by Ian Shorr with Todd Stein writing the screen story. The ensemble cast is made up of Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, Toby Jones and Dylan O'Brien.

Infinite had originally been set for a theatrical release back in August 2020, but the movie was one of many that faced delays, being pushed back to May 2021. It suffered more delays shortly after this date change, moving to September 2021 after the recently released horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II was moved to the May 2021 slot. Evidently, the studio grew tired of all the reshuffling to keep up with other releases, moving Infinite to a streaming release instead, no doubt as part of their push towards Paramount+ projects.

The move away from a traditional theatrical release to streaming has become a familiar site amid the ongoing global situation, as has such release changes being a surprise for the creatives involved, which Infinite reportedly was. According to sources, it was revealed that "Wahlberg, director Antoine Fuqua and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura had no inkling an announcement was coming," with the team behind Infinite said to have "received calls" from Paramount a day before the announcement that claimed Infinite's move to Paramount+ was a "possibility." The situation "was not handled well," according to "one person close to the Infinite team."

Regardless of the scenario behind-the-scenes, audiences and action movie fans will get to sit down at home and watch Marky Mark and Chiwetel Ejiofor tear up the screen using their particular set of skills when the movie is released later this month. Infinite is scheduled to hit Paramount+ on June 10, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of One Media.