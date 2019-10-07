The official artwork of the Infinity Saga has been revealed. Best Buy may have jumped the gun by announcing the release date and other information last week. The box includes all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies released thus far (23 in total) and the epilogue Spider-Man: Far From Home. The Infinity Saga Collector's Edition 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray box set is currently up for pre-order now, but you may take pause when looking at the $549.99 price tag.

Matt Ferguson is the artist behind The Infinity Saga Collector's Edition cover art. Ferguson previously did some artwork for Avengers: Endgame, including the recently released panoramic print. He has also done work for Lucasfilm on Solo: A Star Wars Story, Jurassic Park, Thor: Ragnarok, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and a lot more. His distinctive work was a wise choice by Marvel Studios. Ferguson had this to say about the design.

"Here's the full artwork I made for the Marvel Infinity Saga box set. The brief was for an all-encompassing piece & I was allowed to use my personal favourite iterations of each character. It was such a blast making this one!"

The background of The Infinity Saga Collector's Edition is also the focus, which happens to be Thanos wielding the Infinity Gauntlet. Since Matt Ferguson was able to choose the looks of the characters, we see Thor back to normal, looking how he did in Infinity War and the beginning of Avengers: Endgame. Gamora is here, Groot is in his full teenage glory, Captain America with his helmet, War Machine, Star-Lord, Iron Man, Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Black Widow, and more.

Marvel Studios has yet to officially announce The Infinity Saga Collector's Edition, but Best Buy's link is once again live after quickly deleting it over the weekend. We've seen the trailer for the set and Kevin Feige has talked about it, including the deleted and extended scenes which are included in an exclusive bonus disc. So far, the only deleted footage we have seen is Nick Fury talking about mutants and Spider-Man in an unfinished outtake from 2008's Iron Man. Since the set goes on sale soon, one would imagine an official announcement is imminent.

Related: Endgame Star Mark Ruffalo Schools UK Prime Minister on Hulk After Brexit Comparison

The Infinity Saga Collector's Edition is up for pre-order now, but it will be released on November 15th. At $549.99, one has to wonder how many of these Marvel Studios expects to sell. In addition, this is a collector's edition and there is no word on whether or not a regular edition will be released at a later time. The bonus disc of outtakes and deleted scenes is exclusive to the box and will not be released digitally at this time. Regardless, with its sleek design, there are a lot of MCU fans who have already pulled the trigger on the set. You can check out the artwork below, thanks to Matt Ferguson's Twitter account.

Here's the full artwork I made for the Marvel Infinity Saga box set. The brief was for an all encompassing piece & I was allowed to use my personal favourite iterations of each character. It was such a blast making this one! You can pre-order it here - https://t.co/xBPbe2EavMpic.twitter.com/OYQOJyAmgY — Matt Ferguson (@Cakes_Comics) October 7, 2019